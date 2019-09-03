Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Factory Activity Contracted in August--3rd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

By Sarah Chaney

U.S. factory activity fell in August, contracting for the first time in three years and providing the latest sign that a global manufacturing pullback is weighing on the American economy amid rising trade tensions.

New factory orders, employment and production all declined last month from July, according to Tuesday's Institute for Supply Management manufacturing indexes, which are based on a monthly survey of purchasing and supply executives across the U.S.

The institute's index of overall activity fell to 49.1 in August from 51.2 in the prior month. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

The latest overall-activity reading marked the first contraction since August 2016 and was the lowest since January 2016, when it was 48.

Trade remains "the most significant issue" for those surveyed, said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

"Respondents continued to note supply chain adjustments as a result of moving manufacturing from China," he added.

The manufacturing numbers cover August, a month in which President Trump and China announced new tariffs on billions of dollars of consumer goods, which went into effect on Sunday, escalating the trade conflict.

Stocks fell on the weak manufacturing report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 370 points, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 dropped about 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1%.

A decline in new export orders to the lowest level in a decade offers a strong indication that trade tensions are crimping manufacturers.

Other barometers of final demand fell steeply. Production declined for the first time since August 2016, and employment fell for the first time since September 2016.

Factors outside of trade also are weighing on the manufacturing sector. The 2017 tax cut's stimulus effects have waned, the dollar has strengthened and the global economy is slowing.

The International Monetary Fund said in July a sharp deceleration of global trade, driven by trade tensions, was slowing the global economy more than it expected in the spring. It forecast global growth, adjusted for inflation, would fall to 3.2% this year, from 3.6% last year and 3.8% in 2017.

While government figures suggest the U.S. and the global economies continue to expand, Tuesday's ISM report added to growing evidence of a deepening slowdown.

A separate index of U.S. manufacturing activity produced by IHS Markit clocked in at its weakest level in almost a decade, according to Tuesday data. The U.S. result followed IHS Markit reports showing factory activity also contracted recently in the U.K., Germany, Japan and South Korea.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.44% 26020.33 Delayed Quote.13.19%
NASDAQ 100 -1.33% 7588.439947 Delayed Quote.21.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.40% 7851.245241 Delayed Quote.20.01%
S&P 500 -1.01% 2896.57 Delayed Quote.16.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pWalmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons
RE
02:12pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa welcomes Q2 growth findings
PU
02:10pWalmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons
RE
02:07pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
02:01pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
01:59pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
01:57pUSCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : APEC Issues Next Steps for Improved Chemicals Cooperation
PU
01:52pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : NFL player to be featured in Idaho spud promotions
PU
01:42pBGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : and WBAL-TV Team Up for Natural Gas Safety Hero Challenge
PU
01:34pWall Street bogged down by weak manufacturing data, trade worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group