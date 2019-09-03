U.S. Factory Activity Contracted in August--3rd Update

By Sarah Chaney

U.S. factory activity fell in August, contracting for the first time in three years and providing the latest sign that a global manufacturing pullback is weighing on the American economy amid rising trade tensions.

New factory orders, employment and production all declined last month from July, according to Tuesday's Institute for Supply Management manufacturing indexes, which are based on a monthly survey of purchasing and supply executives across the U.S.

The institute's index of overall activity fell to 49.1 in August from 51.2 in the prior month. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

The latest overall-activity reading marked the first contraction since August 2016 and was the lowest since January 2016, when it was 48.

Trade remains "the most significant issue" for those surveyed, said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

"Respondents continued to note supply chain adjustments as a result of moving manufacturing from China," he added.

The manufacturing numbers cover August, a month in which President Trump and China announced new tariffs on billions of dollars of consumer goods, which went into effect on Sunday, escalating the trade conflict.

Stocks fell on the weak manufacturing report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 370 points, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 dropped about 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1%.

A decline in new export orders to the lowest level in a decade offers a strong indication that trade tensions are crimping manufacturers.

Other barometers of final demand fell steeply. Production declined for the first time since August 2016, and employment fell for the first time since September 2016.

Factors outside of trade also are weighing on the manufacturing sector. The 2017 tax cut's stimulus effects have waned, the dollar has strengthened and the global economy is slowing.

The International Monetary Fund said in July a sharp deceleration of global trade, driven by trade tensions, was slowing the global economy more than it expected in the spring. It forecast global growth, adjusted for inflation, would fall to 3.2% this year, from 3.6% last year and 3.8% in 2017.

While government figures suggest the U.S. and the global economies continue to expand, Tuesday's ISM report added to growing evidence of a deepening slowdown.

A separate index of U.S. manufacturing activity produced by IHS Markit clocked in at its weakest level in almost a decade, according to Tuesday data. The U.S. result followed IHS Markit reports showing factory activity also contracted recently in the U.K., Germany, Japan and South Korea.

