U.S. Factory Activity Cooled in May -- 2nd Update

U.S. factory sector growth slowed in May as manufacturers grappled with renewed trade tensions.

An index of factory activity produced by the Institute for Supply Management fell to 52.1 in May, the lowest reading since October 2016. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

"We've got some pretty strong headwinds here as we close the quarter," said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, pointing to higher tariffs on Chinese goods and the threat of tariffs on Mexican imports starting June 10.

May's reading fell slightly short of economists' expectations. The index has slipped amid uncertainty around new tariffs that the Trump administration has considered imposing on imports. It was as high as 58.8 six months ago.

The ISM's new orders index rose in the May report, while a gauge of inventories dropped. Its backlog of orders index contracted for the first time since January 2017.

"Growth has definitely tapered off," Mr. Fiore said. He added that the issue around Mexico is going to be much more severe, given the integrated supply chain between the two countries and the short notice at which President Trump threatened to impose across-the-board tariffs on Mexico.

Increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods took effect in early May.

In late May, Dion Weisler, chief executive of personal-computer and printer maker HP Inc., described the impact from tariffs as "really highly uncertain."

"Clearly the implementation of incremental tariffs on the complete list of products imported from China would have industrywide impacts. The impact would likely be more felt in the near term," he said during a May 23 earnings call.

"The sector can't thrive when it's being hit by new taxes at random every few weeks," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note to clients Monday.

The U.S. manufacturing sector struggled at the start of the second quarter, and factories are on track for their weakest showing this year since 2016.

Orders for durable goods -- manufactured products designed to last at least three years, such as cars, appliances and commercial aircraft -- tumbled 2.1% in April from the prior month, according to the Commerce Department. Industrial production was down 0.5% in April, according to the Federal Reserve.

U.S. manufacturers face higher costs for many components and metals because of U.S. tariffs on goods from China, and a strong dollar that makes U.S. exports more expensive.

Though manufacturing accounts for a small share of gross domestic product, the sector is highly sensitive to shifts in global demand, making it a bellwether for the broader U.S. economy.

U.S. economic growth remained robust in the first quarter, and households spent at a slower but still solid pace in April. That, coupled with a strong labor market, suggests consumers can help extend an already decadelong expansion amid signs economic momentum is easing.

Still, household sentiment fell at the end of May from earlier in the month as consumers worried about renewed trade tensions.

Consumers said increased tariffs on imported goods would lead to higher consumer prices, denting their optimism, according to the University of Michigan's May surveys of consumers.

Retailers have said trade tensions and tariffs could lead to customers holding back on purchases.

"In light of a little bit of the uncertainty that we've got going forward, particularly on the tariff front and what impact that might have overall on the consumer, I think we are being a little bit cautious on the sales outlook for the back half of the year," Lee Belitsky, chief financial officer of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. said during an earnings call last week.

