U.S. Factory Activity Cooled in May -- Update

By Harriet Torry

The U.S. factory sector slowed in May, as manufacturers grappled with renewed trade tensions.

An index of factory activity produced by the Institute for Supply Management fell to 52.1 in May, the lowest reading since October 2016. That suggests that U.S. manufacturing is still growing but at a slower pace.

Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

May's reading fell slightly short of economists' expectations. The index has slipped amid uncertainty around new tariffs that the Trump administration has considered imposing on imports, it was as high as 58.8 six months ago.

The ISM's new orders index rose in the May report, while a gauge of inventories dropped. Its backlog of orders index contracted for the first time since January 2017.

"We've got some pretty strong headwinds here as we close the quarter," said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, pointing to higher tariffs on Chinese goods and the threat of tariffs on Mexican imports starting June 10.

"Growth has definitely tapered off," he said. Mr. Fiore added that "the issue around Mexico is going to be much more severe," given the integrated supply chain between the two countries and the short notice at which President Trump threatened to impose across-the-board tariffs on Mexico.

"The sector can't thrive when it's being hit by new taxes at random every few weeks," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note to clients Monday.

The U.S. manufacturing sector struggled at the start of the second quarter, and factories are on track for their weakest showing this year since 2016.

Orders for durable goods -- manufactured products designed to last at least three years, such as cars, appliances and commercial aircraft -- tumbled 2.1% in April from the prior month, according to the Commerce Department. Industrial production was down 0.5% in April, according to the Federal Reserve.

Though manufacturing accounts for a small share of gross domestic product, the sector is highly sensitive to shifts in global demand, making it a bellwether for the broader U.S. economy.

U.S. manufacturers face higher costs for many components and metals because of U.S. tariffs on goods from China, and a strong dollar that makes U.S. exports more expensive.

