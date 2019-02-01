U.S. Factory Activity Picked Up in January

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- Growth picked up for U.S. manufacturers in January, a sign strong factory-sector demand and output overrode uncertainty surrounding the partial government shutdown in the first month of the year.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 56.6 in January from 54.3 in December. Readings above 50 indicate expansion whereas readings below that level denote contraction.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected the index to slip slightly to 54.0.

"The manufacturing sector continues to expand, reversing December's weak expansion, but inputs and prices indicate fundamental changes in supply chain constraints," said Tim Fiore, who oversees the ISM survey of factory purchasing and supply managers.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com