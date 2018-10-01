U.S. Factory Activity Pulls Back at the End of Summer

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector decelerated in September and remained elevated, but analysts think the industry could be reaching a peak.

The Institute for Supply Management on Monday said its manufacturing index fell to 59.8 in September from 61.3 in August, the highest level since May 2004. Numbers above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while numbers below 50 signal contraction.

While key sectors, including sales of factory-made products, production and employment continued to grow, Tim Fiore, who oversees the ISM survey of factory purchasing and supply managers, said there are signs the manufacturing sector could be peaking.

"We're an early indicator...You'd see a decline in new orders, [and] the second thing you'd see is suppliers relax, and that's kind of where we're at," Mr. Fiore said.

ISM's new orders gauge and its supplier delivery index both declined. Substantial gains that are sustained are unlikely, according to Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Other indicators of the manufacturing sector's health have faltered. In August, data form the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing survey hit its lowest reading in 21 months. Meanwhile, the latest Empire State manufacturing index fell in September.

The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate increases could also impact the sector because tighter financial conditions could impede demand. The stronger dollar could hinder demand if U.S.-made products get progressively more expensive to foreign buyers.

Still, economists expect manufacturing output to continue to expand at a healthy pace in the coming months, consistent with strong economic growth. On Friday, forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers predicted gross domestic product would grow 3.4% in the third quarter, down from stronger growth in the second quarter, but significantly above quarterly growth seen in recent years.

Housing market data has presented a similar signal. Home inventory has finally started to climb after months of declines related to short supply, but despite this growth, home sales still stalled in August. This has led many economists to believe the housing sector has peaked for this business cycle and may not add to economic growth the way it had in previous years.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com