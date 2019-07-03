Log in
U.S. Factory Orders Fall in May for Third Time in Four Months

07/03/2019 | 10:16am EDT

By Eric Morath

WASHINGTON--Orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted $493.57 billion in May, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The decline, the third in four months, matched expectations of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Here are the report's key points:

---A decline in aerospace orders was a driving factor of the decrease. Excluding transportation, factory orders were up 0.1% in May from the previous month.

---Factory orders for nondefense aircraft and parts fell 28.2% in May from April. Boeing Co.'s orders have fallen after the manufacturer's 737 Max jets were grounded after two fatal crashes.

---Orders were down 0.4% on the month when excluding defense products, another sector that can skew headline figures.

---New orders for long-lasting durable goods fell 1.3% from April, matching a previously reported decline. Orders for goods consumed more quickly, such as food, fuel and chemicals, fell 0.2%.

---Through the first five months of the year, overall orders were up 0.9% compared with the same period in 2018. When adjusting for inflation, the value of orders has declined from a year earlier. The price index for personal-consumption expenditures, also produced by the Commerce Department, rose 1.5% in May from a year earlier.

---Other measures also show the manufacturing sector cooling this year after strong growth in 2018. The Institute for Supply Management said this week its manufacturing index slipped to 51.7 in June from 52.1 in May. The latest reading indicates the sector is barely in expansionary mode.

The Commerce Department report on factory orders can be accessed at http://www.census.gov/manufacturing/m3.

