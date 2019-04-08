Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Factory Orders Fell 0.5% in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 10:16am EDT

By Paul Kiernan and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--Orders for U.S. manufactured goods sank 0.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted $497.47 billion, the Commerce Department said Monday. Here are the report's key points:

---The decline was in line with economists' expectations, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the report. Still, it marked the fourth negative reading in five months for factory orders.

---Excluding transportation, factory orders rose 0.3% in February, ending a three-month streak of monthly declines. Orders for transportation equipment were held down by a steep drop in orders for civilian aircraft and parts, a volatile component.

---Factory orders excluding defense products--another sector that can skew headline figures--were down 0.6% in February from January.

---New orders for durable goods tumbled 1.6% from January.

--The Commerce Department report on factory orders can be accessed at http://www.census.gov/manufacturing/m3.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
03:43pSECURITIES OF CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD. (CODE : 2025) to be exempted from implementation of delisting and trading to resume on April 8, 2019, but to remain under an altered trading method and subject to the periodic call auction trading method
PU
03:36pPATRICK THOMAS : Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in March
DJ
03:35pBOMBARDIER : Wideroe Signs Up Another Four Dash 8-100 Aircraft for Bombardier's Extended Service Program; The Extended Service Program increases the service life of the robust Dash 8-100 turboprop from 80,000 to 120,000 flight cycles
AQ
03:34pBoeing woes, earnings anxiety push Wall Street lower
RE
03:27pCURRENCIES : Turkish Lira Extends Slide Amid Political Uncertainty And Equity Jitters
DJ
03:26pCanadian dollar rallies as oil climbs, housing starts rebound
RE
03:24pU.S. Fed proposes new regulatory regime for foreign banks
RE
03:20pTSX set to end five-day rally as financials fall, USMCA worries
RE
03:16pU.S. Factory Orders Fell 0.5% in February
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : EU fines GE $58 million over misleading data in Danish deal
3AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Jaguar Land Rover begins Brexit-linked UK plant shutdowns
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : London judge discharges jury in landmark Barclays Qatar case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About