U.S. Factory Orders Fell 0.5% in February

By Paul Kiernan and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--Orders for U.S. manufactured goods sank 0.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted $497.47 billion, the Commerce Department said Monday. Here are the report's key points:

---The decline was in line with economists' expectations, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the report. Still, it marked the fourth negative reading in five months for factory orders.

---Excluding transportation, factory orders rose 0.3% in February, ending a three-month streak of monthly declines. Orders for transportation equipment were held down by a steep drop in orders for civilian aircraft and parts, a volatile component.

---Factory orders excluding defense products--another sector that can skew headline figures--were down 0.6% in February from January.

---New orders for durable goods tumbled 1.6% from January.

--The Commerce Department report on factory orders can be accessed at http://www.census.gov/manufacturing/m3.

