U.S. Factory Orders Increased 0.1% in December

02/27/2019 | 10:16am EST

By Sharon Nunn and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--Demand for U.S. manufactured products rose in December.

Factory orders ticked up 0.1% from a month earlier at the end of 2018, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected orders to increase 0.6%.

Factory orders excluding transportation items declined 0.6%, while orders excluding defense rose 0.4% in December. This signals transportation products drove much of the demand in December. Indeed, the report also showed orders for vehicles bodies, trailers and parts grew at the fastest pace since July 2015.

Orders for durable goods--products made to last at least three years, such as refrigerators and cars--increased 1.2% in December from a month earlier. This matches an earlier Commerce Department estimate.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com.

