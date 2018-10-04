U.S. Factory Orders Rose in August

By Sharon Nunn and Sarah Chaney



WASHINGTON--Orders for U.S. manufactured goods grew 2.3% to a seasonally adjusted $510.47 billion in August, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 2.2% increase in August from the prior month.

Transportation goods orders appeared to drive much of August's gain with a hefty 13.1% gain in orders from the prior month. This was the largest monthly gain for the reading in more than a year.

Excluding transportation, factory orders were up a smaller 0.1% in August from the previous month. Orders increased 1.3% on the month when excluding defense products, another sector that can skew headline figures.

New orders for durable goods rose 4.4% from July, down from an earlier estimate of a 4.5% increase for August.

The Commerce Department's report on factory orders can be accessed at: https://www.census.gov/manufacturing/m3/index.html.

Write to Sharon Nunn at Sharon.Nunn@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at Sarah.Chaney@wsj.com.