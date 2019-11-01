Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Factory Sector Contracts More Slowly in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:31am EDT

By David Harrison

The U.S. factory sector contracted at a slower pace in October, according to Friday's Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index. Here are key takeaways from the report:

-- The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index increased slightly to 48.3 in October from 47.8 in September. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

-- Friday's reading was below economists' expectations of a reading of 49.1.

-- October marks the third consecutive month of contraction in the index.

-- Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said the results represented "an improvement from the prior month but sentiment remains more cautious than optimistic."

-- A separate index of U.S. manufacturing activity produced by IHS Markit showed a modest improvement to 51.3.

-- The survey comes as global manufacturing data points to continued weakening abroad.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD 0.51% 70.3 Delayed Quote.45.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aU.S. insurer AIG's third-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
10:49aARAMCO MEETS INVESTORS IN LAST-MINUTE BID TO HIT $2 TRILLION IPO TARGET : sources
RE
10:45aChevron's profit falls due to weaker oil and gas prices
RE
10:45aChevron's profit falls due to weaker oil and gas prices
RE
10:45aWhite House adviser Kudlow sees optimism over China trade deal
RE
10:45aDollar drops on mixed data, trade optimism
RE
10:44aChina central bank says to keep working to ward off financial risks
RE
10:43aFed's Kaplan says policy is appropriate, should now be patient
RE
10:43aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Deputy Minister Alvin Botes co-chair South Africa-Ireland Joint Commission for Cooperation, 5 Nov
PU
10:43aLAUNCH TECH : Poll result of special general meeting and voluntary announcement of blockchain business development
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
2NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : tempers full-year profit expectations, unveils plan to control costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group