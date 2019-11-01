U.S. Factory Sector Contracts More Slowly in October

By David Harrison

The U.S. factory sector contracted at a slower pace in October, according to Friday's Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index. Here are key takeaways from the report:

-- The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index increased slightly to 48.3 in October from 47.8 in September. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

-- Friday's reading was below economists' expectations of a reading of 49.1.

-- October marks the third consecutive month of contraction in the index.

-- Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said the results represented "an improvement from the prior month but sentiment remains more cautious than optimistic."

-- A separate index of U.S. manufacturing activity produced by IHS Markit showed a modest improvement to 51.3.

-- The survey comes as global manufacturing data points to continued weakening abroad.