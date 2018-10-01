Log in
U.S. Factory-Sector Growth Pulled Back in September -- Update

10/01/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- American factory activity decelerated in September, pulling back from a 14-year high in August.

The Institute for Supply Management on Monday said its manufacturing index fell to 59.8 in September from 61.3 in August, the highest level since May 2004. Numbers above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while numbers below 50 signal contraction. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 60.1 reading for September.

Sales of factory-made products, or new orders, continued to grow, but a slower pace. Meanwhile, a measure of inflation also grew at a slower pace and an index that gauges employment ramped up its growth rate.

"Demand remains robust, but employment resources and supply chains continue to struggle, but to a lesser degree," said Tim Fiore, who oversees the ISM survey of factory purchasing and supply managers. "Respondents are again overwhelmingly concerned about tariff-related activity, including how reciprocal tariffs will impact company revenue and current manufacturing locations."

Broader economic growth picked up robustly in the second quarter after a modest slowdown in the early months of 2018. The unemployment rate declined below 4% this spring and forecasters expect solid growth this year, supported by recent tax cuts and strong consumer sentiment.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com

