U.S. Factory-Sector Growth Slowed in February -- 2nd Update

03/01/2019 | 05:32pm EST

By David Harrison

Growth slowed at U.S. manufacturing firms in February as cold weather and uncertainty over trade led factories to pull back.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to 54.2 in February from 56.6 in January.

That was below economists' expectation of a decline in the index to 55.6. Readings above 50 indicate expansion and readings below that denote contraction.

Tim Fiore, who oversees the ISM survey, said the softening was largely due to temporary factors such as a brutally cold stretch in the Midwest last month, which caused transportation disruptions and closed factories.

He said he expected the index to rebound somewhat in March as manufacturers responded to an easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Last Wednesday, the Trump administration announced it wouldn't impose 25% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods for now. The fear of a prolonged trade dispute has weighed on manufacturers for several months.

"The fact that we've put the guns away is really good," Mr. Fiore said, "Sitting here today I feel a lot better than I felt a week ago."

The softer manufacturing index comes as economists expect growth to cool in the first part of 2019 after a strong 2018.

On Friday, Macroeconomic Advisers, a forecasting firm, pegged first quarter growth at 1.2%, down from an estimate of 1.6% a week ago.

"The story in the manufacturing sector should sound familiar, as it aligns closely with the broader narrative for the economy in recent months," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer for Plante Moran Financial Advisors. "Like the economy as a whole, the manufacturing sector is still growing but the pace of growth has ebbed."

The index for new orders, a key component of the overall manufacturing index, dipped to 55.5 in Februray from 58.2 in January, a sign that demand continues to grow, but at a slower pace.

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com

