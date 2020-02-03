Log in
U.S. Factory Sector Returned to Growth Mode in January

02/03/2020 | 10:29am EST

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON--The U.S. factory sector improved in January, moving into expansionary territory for the first time since July.

The Institute for Supply Management said Monday its manufacturing index rose to 50.9 in January from 47.2 in December. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while those below 50 signal contraction.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a reading of 48.5.

Monday's data, compiled from a monthly survey of purchasing and supply executives across the U.S., showed PMI expanded in January after contracting for five straight months.

"Global trade remains a cross-industry issue, but many respondents were positive for the first time in several months," Tim Fiore, who oversees the ISM survey of factory purchasing and supply managers, said in a statement.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

