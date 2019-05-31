U.S. Farmers See More Trouble in Fresh Mexico Tariff Threat

By Jacob Bunge and Jesse Newman

Farm groups warned the Trump administration against moves that could bring retaliatory tariffs from Mexico and again impede exports to one of the top markets for U.S. crops and meat.

"American pork producers cannot afford retaliatory tariffs from its largest export market," said David Herring, president of the National Pork Producers Council. The trade group estimated that tariffs over the last year from Mexico and China so far have cost U.S. pork producers $2.5 billion.

The outlook for U.S. hog producers had brightened since the U.S., Mexico and Canada agreed to lift tariffs as the countries worked toward ratifying a new trade agreement to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Meanwhile pork prices have surged as an outbreak of African swine fever in China raises that country's demand for meat.

New trade tensions could undermine those gains, Mr. Herring said.

The broader U.S. agricultural sector over the past year has endured lower crop prices and commodity-market swings driven by trade disputes. Farmers have been counting on stability from the new trade deal, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (or USMCA), which they expect to protect the annual flow of billions of dollars in agricultural goods that cross the countries' borders.

President Trump said late Thursday that Washington would impose escalating tariffs on Mexico starting June 10 unless it acts to deter the flow of asylum-seeking Central American families to the southern U.S. border. The levies could hit 25% by October if Mexico fails to satisfy the White House's demands.

On Friday, prices for agricultural commodities including corn, soybeans and wheat dropped. Mexico is a major buyer of soybean meal and corn, and the latest trade development helped push corn prices down 1.4% in mid-day trade.

Agriculture-industry officials feared that a renewed tariff battle could imperil the completion of the new trade pact. The White House on Thursday submitted to Congress a draft document that would prepare for legislation implementing the deal.

"The news is positive, we're moving forward on USMCA yesterday, and then we take two steps back," said John Newton, chief economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation. Mr. Newton said he anticipated lawmakers would pressure the Trump administration to ease back on the latest tariff threat.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) said late Thursday that new tariffs would undermine work toward the new trade deal. "Following through on this threat would seriously jeopardize passage of USMCA," he said.

