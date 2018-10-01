U.S. Farmers Welcome New North American Trade Pact -- 2nd Update

By Jacob Bunge

Farmers and agribusinesses welcomed the agreement on a new North American trade pact, easing fears that the Trump administration's tough negotiating strategy could deepen economic struggles in the U.S. heartland.

Agreement late Sunday between the U.S. and Canada, following an updated U.S.-Mexico trade deal agreed in August, is expected to preserve tens of billions of dollars in farm goods traded annually across the countries' borders, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates

The new three-nation trade deal, called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, should also prompt each country to remove tariffs on each other's products that have hurt U.S. prices for pork, cheese and other foodstuffs.

Those tariffs, along with retaliatory duties imposed by other major importers like China, have slashed profits for some U.S. food companies and left some farmers facing losses.

If approved by lawmakers in each country, the new pact would deliver a victory for companies such as Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Tyson Foods Inc., as well as farm groups which have sounded alarms over the tariffs' economic hit to the U.S. Farm Belt.

"In trade negotiations, and I've been around a lot of them, there's always a lot of pressure that builds in order to get anything," said David Salmonsen, senior director of congressional relations for the American Farm Bureau Federation. "We believe the outcome's positive."

Tyson, the biggest U.S. meat processor by sales, urged "approval of a new deal and the removal of retaliatory tariffs and other trade barriers so that U.S. farmers and companies like ours can continue to expand in these important markets," a spokesman said.

The prospect of a new North American trade pact, along with a new U.S.-South Korea free-trade agreement signed last week, "represent welcome momentum during what has been a challenging year," said Jim Heimerl, president of the National Pork Producers Council.

The agriculture industry fought to defend the North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Trump had blamed for U.S. job losses and threatened to terminate. Industry groups flew farmers to Capitol Hill, hosted town-hall meetings and spent millions of dollars on cautionary television ads.

"It's only a natural fit for the three of our countries to have [a trade deal] figured out," said Larry Mussack, who raises corn and soybeans on 2,100 acres near Decatur, Neb. Striking a new trade pact with Canada and Mexico, Mr. Mussack said, gives him more confidence the Trump administration will resolve disputes with China and the European Union, too.

Mexico and Canada have become critical pillars of demand and supply for the U.S. food and agriculture industry since Nafta took effect in 1994. Agricultural exports from the U.S. to Canada and Mexico have more than quadrupled in that time to $39 billion, according to the USDA. The pact has allowed companies to buy Canadian crops to process in U.S. plants, and encouraged U.S. farmers expand crops and livestock production as Mexico's growing consumer class spends more on meat and processed foods.

Nafta supports 25,000 U.S. jobs related to corn production and processing and facilitates the sale of one-third of U.S. pork exports and more than half of all U.S. vegetable exports, according to the USDA.

Beyond preserving existing food sales, the new trade pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada includes a new "science-based" framework for food safety standards, the Farm Bureau's Mr. Salmonsen said. Reviews of new genetically engineered seeds, including those created with new gene-editing technologies, would become more standardized, he said.

Some environmental activists criticized the deal for loosening oversight of genetically engineered organisms, or GMOs, and synthetic chemical pesticides. The agreement "has giant giveaways to the agrochemical industry," said Wenonah Hauter, executive director for Food & Water Watch.

Concerns will linger in the Farm Belt that the Trump administration's tough rhetoric and negotiating style may have dealt long-term damage to the reputation of U.S. farmers as reliable suppliers, some farmers said. U.S. agricultural products including soybeans, pork, corn and kidney beans still face tariffs in China, the European Union and other countries, which levied duties in response to Mr. Trump's tariffs on foreign-produced steel and aluminum..

Farmers' pocketbooks are taking a hit as a result. U.S. net farm income this year will drop 13% to $66 billion, the USDA has projected, near 2016's 14-year low. The USDA estimates that the value of U.S. agricultural exports to China will drop by nearly 40% next year to $12 billion, led by "sharply lower" demand for U.S. soybeans due to tariffs.

Farmer Lavern Potuzak said tariffs have reduced prices for the soybeans and grain he raises near Agenda, Kan. U.S. tariffs on foreign-made steel have made parts for his harvester more expensive. That could help drive consumer prices for food higher, he said.

"The farmers are at the brunt of it, but the consumers are going to pay at the end of the day," Mr. Potuzak said.

