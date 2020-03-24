Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Fed hires BlackRock to help execute mortgage-backed securities purchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 07:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve has hired asset management giant BlackRock to help it execute the purchase of commercial mortgage-backed securities announced this week as part of the central bank's aggressive efforts to shore up the U.S. economy.

Over the past week, the central bank has released a volley of measures to boost liquidity in the financial markets and get cash into the hands of small businesses and consumers amid growing worries the coronavirus outbreak would wreak economic havoc across the country.

As part of that programme, the Fed has committed to purchasing billion of dollars of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) secured primarily by multifamily home mortgages guaranteed by housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The New York Fed said in a statement on Tuesday it had retained BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory to purchase the assets on the Fed's behalf from primary dealers in the market.

"BlackRock was selected on a short-term basis to serve as an investment manager after considering their expertise in trading and analysing agency CMBS in the secondary market, and robust operational and technological capabilities," the Fed said.

BlackRock said it would release more details on the terms and conditions of the purchasing programme in due course and would not discuss any purchases with dealers until then.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Fed also told large banks it still expected them to submit the capital plans for the central bank's annual stress tests by the original April 6 deadline,

In said those plans will be used to "monitor how firms are managing their capital in the current environment."

At the same time, the Fed said it will give banks more time to address non-critical examiner issues and will temporarily reduce examination activities at banks.

Instead, the Fed is currently focused on bank outreach to make sure firms can manage the challenge and risks brought on by the pandemic.

"The Board recognises that the current situation is significantly affecting areas of the country in different ways and will work with financial institutions to understand the specific issues they are facing," the Fed said in a separate statement.

Its supervisory adjustments mark the latest move by U.S. bank regulators to reassure banks that the Fed wants them to continue lending through the economic downturn, and that it will not pursue them for regulatory foot-fault.

Earlier in March, European Union banking regulators delayed this year's stress test and eased some capital rules to avoid lenders turning off the taps over the coronavirus threat.

The Fed is currently scheduled to assess the capital plans for 34 large banks, with results published on June 30.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Michelle Price; additional reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Chris Reese, Sonya Hepinstall and Lincoln Feast.)

By Pete Schroeder and Michelle Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pAsian shares track Wall Street surge as U.S. stimulus hopes grow
RE
08:43pTWO MORE NYSE FLOOR TRADERS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS : memo
RE
08:38pSTRIKE RESOURCES : Utal Point Port Hedland as Preferred Port for Paulsens East
PU
08:33pSome in BOJ warned of economic slump as they eased in March - summary
RE
08:28pRON KIND : Reps. Kind, DelBene, and Sewell Push for Tariff Relief for Health Care System, Small Businesses, and Families Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
08:17pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing plans 737 MAX production restart by May - sources
RE
08:15pUK offers millions of companies extension on filing accounts due to coronavirus
RE
08:13pTrump administration debates 90-day tariffs deferral - Bloomberg News
RE
08:09pUK should widen coronavirus wage guarantee to self-employed - think tank
RE
08:03pBANK OF JAPAN : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 16, 2020 
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
3THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY : MADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clipper..
4SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Related Update
5NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group