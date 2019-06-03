Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Fed's Daly says patient on rates, eyeing trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 12:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank chief of research Mary Daly stands near the podium before a speech at the CFA Society in San Francisco

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Monday she was taking a patient approach on interest rates until economic data and trade talks provided more clarity on the U.S. growth outlook.

The Fed, which brought a three-year drive to tighten monetary policy to an end in March, is balancing whether to act on below-target inflation, or to keep its powder dry in case of a future economic downturn.

A bitter trade battle between the United States and China has rattled global financial markets and increased uncertainty for policymakers predicting future growth and prices.

"Right now what we have are trade discussions and those trade discussions are creating more uncertainty in the economy," Daly said at a symposium on Asian banking and finance in Singapore.

"I think right now patience is exactly the right approach."

The Fed announced a 2% inflation target in January 2012 but since then inflation has almost always been lower.

This has shaken policymakers. Besides potentially signaling malaise, weak inflation keeps interest rates low and could give the Fed less room to cut rates in the next recession.

Daly said the Fed would consider cutting interest rates if inflation didn't show signs of recovering.

"If growth fell sharply or if inflation didn't look like it was going to achieve 2% on a sustainable basis, then of course the idea of neutral rate ... bringing it lower is something we want to discuss."

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Writing by Joe Brock and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aIndia Nikkei Manufacturing PMI Accelerates in May
DJ
01:39aChina ministry will issue 5G licences for commercial use in near future - Xinhua
RE
01:36aChina's Huawei to sell undersea cable business, buyer's exchange filing shows
RE
01:30aReeling from tariff threat, Mexico begins immigration talks in Washington
RE
01:28aHuawei trade secrets lawsuit opens in Texas amid spying allegations
RE
01:25aGlobal recession fears grow as manufacturing shrinks across Asia
RE
01:24aR&I VIEW : Toshiba to Sell Its LNG Business
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:01aOil prices extend drops as trade wars fan fears in financial markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures, oil slide as trade wars stoke global recession anxiety
5SAIPEM : SAIPEM : units face probe for alleged corruption in $63.4mn Petrobras contract
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About