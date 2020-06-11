Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Fed's 'long road' lays bare challenge to new Bank of Canada governor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 02:20pm EDT
Bank of Canada governor designate Tiff Macklem attends a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

By Julie Gordon

New Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, already facing the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and slumping oil prices, must now also contend with the Federal Reserve forecast that the United States expects years of slow growth.

Some 75% of the goods that Canada exports go to the United States, which like Canada is grappling with historic losses in output and jobs caused by COVID-19 shutdowns. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the United States faced "a long road" to recovery and the Fed forecast interest rates languishing near zero through 2022.

Macklem will take the lead on the bank's July 15 rate decision, officially his first, when it could also give new economic forecasts. The Bank of Canada said this month second quarter GDP would decline a further 10%-20% from the fourth quarter of 2019, but noted growth could pick up again in the third quarter of 2020. It slashed rates three times to a record low 0.25% in March.

"Something we have to keep in mind is the coronavirus shock for Canada is coming along with an oil price shock," said Josh Nye, senior economist at RBC Economics.

"That's perhaps a reason to expect that the Bank of Canada might need to keep policy stimulative for at least as long or longer than the Fed is going to."

Before being named governor in May, Macklem told Reuters the oil price decline may hammer Canada long after the coronavirus slump has passed.

With Macklem firmly in his new role, all eyes are on whether the bank will reintroduce tables and forecasts on July 15, after suspending forecasts in April amid the uncertainty.

"The Fed's projections probably put a bit more pressure on the bank to revert to publishing these elements ... sooner rather than later," said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; additional reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.00% 38.25 Delayed Quote.-38.15%
WTI -6.26% 36.051 Delayed Quote.-37.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48pEXCLUSIVE : French lawmakers want hard line in Brexit fishing talks
RE
02:44pU.S. Initial Unemployment Claims Fell to 1.5 Million Last Week -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:37pSwedish season to start with minute's silence for COVID-19 victims
RE
02:37pEuro zone agrees to transfer 748 million euros to Greece
RE
02:34pA month into reopening, no clear turn for U.S. economy or pandemic
RE
02:34pHow Uber hailed a deal with Grubhub only to let it slip
RE
02:33pINSTANT VIEW : Wall Street backslides on economic gloom, uptick in virus cases
RE
02:27pLloyds Bank fined $81 million for overcharging mortgage customers
RE
02:26pSteven Mnuchin Says White House Considering Second Round of Stimulus Payments -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:25pUber, Lyft drivers are employees, says California regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways turns to Damien H..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group