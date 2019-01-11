Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Federal Reserve may need to backstop repo market - BAML

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Extreme volatility in a key funding market for banks as 2018 came to a close should serve as evidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve ought to be prepared to serve as a backstop to prevent the market from seizing up, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Friday.

The $2.2 trillion (1.7 trillion pounds) repurchase agreement (repo) market enables banks and Wall Street to raise short-term cash to finance their trades and loans by using Treasuries and other securities as collateral.

On Dec. 31, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a gauge on overnight repo rates, jumped to 3.15 percent, which was 75 basis points above the interest on excess reserves (IOER), or what the Fed pays banks on the excess reserves they leave at the central bank. Prior to the year-end spike, SOFR was running one basis point to six basis points above IOER.

If repo rates, some of which jumped above 5 percent that day, were to experience such sharp spikes more frequently, they could disrupt financial markets and cause other money rates to break above the top end of the Fed's target range.

"Treasury (repo) volatility has raised questions as to how and when the Fed steps into money markets to intervene in order to cap or smooth volatile repo markets," strategists Mark Cabana and Olivia Lima wrote in a research note released on Friday.

Repo rates often rise at year-end as banks and dealers pare their lending activity to conserve their cash to meet regulatory requirements. Still the most recent jump in repo rates was unusually large, according to Cabana and Lima.

This suggests the repo market "has become increasingly fragile and sensitive to shifting behaviour of key market participants, especially banks and dealers," the strategists wrote.

The Fed adjusted the IOER rates twice in 2018 in a bid to encourage banks to lend their reserves in the repo and federal funds market rather than to leave them at the central bank.

"We believe the Fed will ultimately need to be the repo backstop of last resort after the banking system exhausts it willingness to swap reserves for (Treasury) repo," Cabana and Lima said.

They said the Fed will need to introduce a new programme to keep a lid on repo rates.

In the minutes of their Dec. 18-19 policy meeting, Fed policymakers expressed an interest in learning about possible more "ceiling tools" to strengthen their control of the policy rate.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10pWall Street's five-day rally stumbles ahead of earnings
RE
03:04p5G, ROBOT DELIVERY DOGS AND A GOOGLE AD BLITZ : What CMOs Found at CES
DJ
02:57pWhite House Contemplates Weeks More of Shutdown
DJ
02:36pInvestor Schonfeld opens London office, aims to boost foreign bets
RE
02:34pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : January 7-13
PU
02:31pUnited States Bitcoin and Treasury Investment Trust Files S-1 Registration Statement With SEC
BU
02:04pU.S. Federal Reserve may need to backstop repo market - BAML
RE
01:38pFrench caterer Elior wants bids for Areas by end-January - sources
RE
01:32pOil down two percent amid global economy concerns but set for weekly gain
RE
01:27pOil down 2 percent amid global economy concerns but set for weekly gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : sustainably cut costs in 2018, CFO says
4BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : European Subsidiary Challenged Over Insolvency..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.