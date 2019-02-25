U.S. Firms Dial Back China Plans Amid Trade Fight -- Survey

By Chao Deng and Julie Wernau

BEIJING -- U.S. companies are planning their lowest rate of expansion in China since 2016 in response to growing uncertainty about U.S.-China relations and a slowing Chinese economy, according to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

About 32% of 314 U.S. companies that responded to the survey said they have no plans to expand investment in China or plan to expand less this year, compared with 26% last year, according to the survey released Monday. Companies that have moved capacity outside of China or are considering doing so cited U.S. tariffs on products exported from China as their chief concern, along with rising costs and slower economic growth.

"If you have to make the investment now, then you may decide to invest in a third country," said Timothy P. Stratford, Amcham China chairman and lawyer at Covington & Burlington LLP in Beijing. "And if you can delay, then you'll try to delay."

The annual survey was conducted between Nov. 13 and Dec. 16, a time of seesawing tensions in the U.S.-China trade fight, in which both sides have slapped punitive tariffs on goods making up about 60% of their trade.

In early December, President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to a tariff cease-fire and set a March 1 deadline to reach a trade agreement. Mr. Trump said Sunday the deadline is being delayed, citing progress in negotiations.

The survey's findings broadly line up with criticisms from U.S. and other foreign firms in recent years that business conditions in China are getting tougher, with government regulations and policies favoring domestic firms.

In recent years, large U.S. corporations, including McDonald's Corp. and Hewlett-Packard Co., have pared their stakes in China businesses. Media giant Viacom Inc. is in talks to sell a majority stake in some of its China operations.

The last time the Amcham survey showed U.S. companies as downbeat about an expansion was 2016, after China's stock markets crashed and the government botched a currency revaluation and mishandled measures to restore investor confidence.

In the latest survey, nearly three-fourths of the companies expect U.S.-China relations to deteriorate or not improve this year. Some 28% said they were delaying or canceling investment decisions due to trade tensions, while 19% said they were seeking components or looking to assemble their products outside of China. In energy, machinery and industrials, over half of firms said they were looking outside of China.

Caterpillar Inc. pointed to China's slowing economy in its latest earnings call, saying its profit would rise less than expected this year. The company, which said it expected more than $200 million in tariff-related costs this year, manufactures hydraulic excavators, tractor diesel engines and components in several provinces in China.

Last year, total deal volumes for U.S. companies in China were the lowest since 2014, according to data from Dealogic, as companies delayed both investments and divestitures amid an uncertain political climate, trade tensions and concerns about whether increased tariffs on U.S. and Chinese goods would impact their business operations.

Firms were split on how the U.S. should handle China, with some believing the Trump administration should only allow Chinese companies access to markets that were open to American firms in China, and others believing the two countries should resume high-level talks about bilateral investment. Only 4% of firms thought the U.S. should continue to apply tariffs on China.

