U S Forest Service : A Statement from Forest Service Chief on executive order promoting active management

12/22/2018 | 01:40am CET

DECEMBER 21, 2018 AT 5:30 PM EST - Chief of the USDA Forest Service Vicki Christiansen today issued the following statement regarding the Executive Order 'Promoting Active Management and America's Forests, Rangelands, and other Federal Lands to Improve Conditions and Reduce Wildfire Risk.' :

'The USDA Forest Service applauds today's executive order and the President's commitment to focusing more robust efforts toward active management of American forests and grasslands. This executive order, along with support and authorities under the 2018 Omnibus bill, will have a positive impact on our ability to improve conditions on the land. The natural resource challenges before us require collective action by everyone involved, and we look forward to working with federal partners, states, tribes, key stakeholders and members of the public. We will do the right work in the right place at the right scale using advanced science and mapping tools. We will use all the tools available to us, including mechanical treatments, prescribed fire, and unplanned fire to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfire.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Forest Service published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 00:39:03 UTC
