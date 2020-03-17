U.S. Futures Fall; Asian Markets Mixed

By Xie Yu

In morning trading Wednesday in Hong Kong:

*S&P 500 e-Mini futures were about 3.3% lower

*Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell about 3.7%

*Key equity indexes in Japan and South Korea made marginal gains

*Hong Kong shares opened about 1% lower, while mainland Chinese stocks inched higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed more than 5% higher Tuesday after a volatile session, with a $1 trillion stimulus proposal from the Trump administration helping the market recoup some of Monday's steep losses. The Federal Reserve relaunched a financial-crisis-era commercial paper tool to help calm short-term debt markets.

Nations elsewhere are also rushing to offset the effects of the epidemic on companies and workers. Governments in Europe have pledged to deploy hundreds of billions of euros, with France and the Netherlands on Tuesday becoming the latest to open the spigot.

Economists are slashing growth forecasts, with some warning the coronavirus will trigger a global recession. In a note published Tuesday, Morgan Stanley economists said they now expect world growth in 2020 to fall to 0.9%, the lowest since the global financial crisis.

A reversal in the bond market continued, after yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury notes jumped on Tuesday. The yield rose to 1.025%, up from 0.994% on Tuesday. Yields rise as prices fall, and extreme risk-aversion in recent sessions had pushed bond yields to record lows.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, eased about 0.1% to 93.97.

The greenback had surged against major currencies on Tuesday, with the WSJ Dollar Index rising the most in a single session since 2016, amid stress in the offshore markets for dollar funding.

