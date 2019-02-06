U.S. Futures Point to Small Opening Losses

By Akane Otani

U.S. stock futures inched lower Wednesday, threatening to snap a five-session streak of gains for the S&P 500.

S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures each fell 0.1%. Changes in futures don't necessarily reflect moves after the opening bell.

European stocks edged up in relatively muted trading, while Asian markets closed broadly higher.

Stocks around the world have mostly bounced higher this week, buoyed by a number of better-than-expected earnings reports that have helped ease investors' fears of a rapid slowdown in growth.

Worries that the global economy was weakening faster than expected contributed to a sharp pullback in stocks in December. Yet signs that corporate profits remain in many cases resilient have encouraged investors that stocks still could have further to run.

Snap shares soared 25% in premarket trading after the company's results, released late Tuesday in the U.S., showed it was narrowing its losses as its online advertising revenue picked up. Shares of Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors and Versace, rose 4.5% after posting better-than-expected earnings.

Still, uneven economic data, particularly in Germany and China, have kept many investors' expectations for 2019 gains relatively muted.

Data on Wednesday showed German factory orders unexpectedly fell in December, the latest sign that Europe's biggest economy is struggling for momentum.

The euro fell to session lows after the report, although it pared declines to recently trade down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Germany's DAX stock index fell 0.5% and U.S. Treasury prices inched higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note recently at 2.696%, compared with 2.701% Tuesday. Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, tend to trade lower when investors are less optimistic about the outlook for economic growth.

"Investors are fixated on a couple of things: economic concerns and the trade war," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades, who attributed Wednesday's slide in oil prices to renewed fears about whether supply will outstrip demand. Worries about those two forces will likely keep this year's rebound in oil prices under pressure, he said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.8% to $61.51 a barrel.

Uncertainty over the U.S. and China's trade conflict has had ripple effects around the world, keeping some investors skeptical of global markets' recovery.

Investors may get more clarity on the negotiations later this month. Chief negotiator Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to head to Beijing early next week to pick up trade talks again, a senior Trump administration official said to The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average edged up 0.1%, with gains capped after Toyota Motor cut its full-year net profit forecast. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%, building on a rally that led it Tuesday to its biggest one-day gain since November 2016.

Trading volumes remained relatively thin with indexes in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Korea still shut in observance of the Lunar New Year Holiday, analysts said.

