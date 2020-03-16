Log in
U.S. Futures Rise as Asia Markets Gyrate

03/16/2020 | 11:12pm EDT

By Frances Yoon

S&P 500 stock futures rose on Tuesday, suggesting U.S. markets could regain some ground after a punishing selloff on Monday.

In morning trading in Hong Kong, S&P E-mini futures gained 2.6%. Futures prices can be volatile, and changes aren't necessarily matched by stock moves after the opening bell.

Australia's ASX 200 rose more than 3%, after suffering its steepest fall on record on Monday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were volatile, swinging from gains to losses in the first few hours of trading, and by midmorning in Hong Kong were down 0.3% and 2.8% respectively. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 0.071 percentage point to 0.799%, according to Tradeweb. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

On Monday, the three major U.S. stock indexes all plunged 12% to 13%, reflecting fear the emergency measures taken by the Federal Reserve may not be enough to ward off a coronavirus-induced recession.

Otavio Costa, a portfolio manager at Crescat Capital in Denver, Colorado, said U.S. markets had been due for a correction before the epidemic, given high prices compared with fundamental prospects for listed companies, the private-equity sector and parts of the real-estate market.

He said valuation multiples for stocks--meaning measures such as price-to-earnings ratios--could keep falling toward longer-term historical averages. "That means a substantial downside across equities, " Mr. Costa said.

The Philippines suspended all stock trading indefinitely starting Tuesday. The closure came after President Rodrigo Duterte put Manila and the rest of Luzon, the island where the capital is, on lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -12.93% 20188.52 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
HANG SENG -4.24% 23047.75 Real-time Quote.-18.24%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.23% 1764.68 Real-time Quote.-19.75%
NASDAQ 100 -12.19% 7020.376836 Delayed Quote.-16.83%
NASDAQ COMP. -12.32% 6904.592343 Delayed Quote.-19.74%
NIKKEI 225 -0.45% 17352.93 Real-time Quote.-21.55%
S&P 500 -11.98% 2386.13 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
S&P/ASX 200 3.53% 5171.8 Real-time Quote.-20.64%
