U.S. Futures Slip as Global Stock Rally Pauses in Europe

0
07/24/2019 | 09:14am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff

-- S&P 500, Dow futures slip

-- Treasury yields edge down

-- T-Mobile and Sprint rise premarket on likely merger

U.S. futures slipped and European stocks paused while German government bond yields touched a record low after new data signaled weakness in the regional economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was flat in midday trade. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4%.

Luxury sports-car manufacturer Aston Martin's shares plunged 23% after the company slashed profitability targets and downgraded production goals for the year. Chief Executive Andy Palmer said wholesale performance was impacted by "macroeconomic uncertainty and enduring weakness in U.K. and European markets."

Deutsche Bank fell 2.9% on Wednesday after it reported a loss of $3.51 billion due to restructuring costs.

Shares of U.K. chemicals company Croda International dropped 4% after it reported its earnings fell in the first half and said its personal care business had been impacted by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The German 10-year bund yield slid to a new all-time low of minus 0.429%, according to Tradeweb, as investors grew nervous about the economic outlook for the eurozone. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The poor performance in the eurozone's two largest economies, France and Germany, added to expectations for a fresh stimulus drive from the European Central Bank on Thursday, said Claus Vistesen, chief European economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Eurozone purchasing managers index data released Wednesday offered further signs of an economic slowdown in the region, while similar U.S. data expected later in the day is forecast to show slight growth. June data on U.S. home sales is also expected to show an uptick.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield also slipped on Wednesday, to 2.061%, from 2.074% on Tuesday.

T-Mobile US and Sprint rose premarket by 2.1% and 5.8%, respectively, following news that the Justice Department is set to approve their merger.

On the earnings front, AT&T's shares were down 0.3% in premarket trade after the company met estimates as its second-quarter profit dropped on merger costs. Boeing slipped 0.7% in premarket trading after the company announced a loss of $5.21 a share. Caterpillar fell 4.5% premarket after it reported its profit was weighed down by heightened costs for materials related to tariffs and labor.

Facebook, Tesla, Boeing, and Ford Motor were also set to release their results.

Shares in big U.S. tech companies were down premarket on Wednesday after the Justice Department on Tuesday announced it was opening a broad antitrust review into whether dominant firms have unlawfully stifled competition. Facebook fell 1.2%, Google-parent Alphabet fell 0.8%, Amazon.com fell 1% and Apple fell 0.5%.

The British pound ticked up 0.5% against the dollar on Wednesday, a day after Boris Johnson emerged as the victor to become the next U.K. prime minister. Though the market had expected Mr. Johnson's win, investors may react to his cabinet appointments, said John Wraith, head of U.K. rates strategy for UBS.

Anna Isaac and Lauren Almeida contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.79% 2924.2 End-of-day quote.17.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 27349.19 Delayed Quote.17.24%
NASDAQ 100 0.63% 7954.564253 Delayed Quote.23.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.58% 8251.40322 Delayed Quote.22.78%
NIKKEI 225 0.41% 21709.57 Real-time Quote.7.26%
S&P 500 0.68% 3005.47 Delayed Quote.19.07%
