News : Markets
U.S. Futures and Asian Stocks Fall -- Update

04/01/2020 | 03:20am EDT

By Frances Yoon

S&P futures and several Asian stock indexes declined on Wednesday, with coronavirus-related concerns continuing to weigh on markets as a new quarter began.

In afternoon trading in Hong Kong, E-mini S&P 500 futures fell 2.7%, suggesting U.S. stocks could remain under pressure after closing out their worst quarter since the global financial crisis.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 4.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 2.3% lower. China's Shanghai Composite declined 0.3%, while the S&P BSE Sensex in India retreated 3.6%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 bucked the trend, rising 3.6%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell about 0.06 percentage point to 0.625%. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

Thomas Poullaouec, head of multiasset solutions for the Asia-Pacific region at T. Rowe Price, said a recent recovery in global stocks was a "bear-market rally," and it was too early to tell whether markets were near the bottom.

"Over the course of the next few weeks, things will still likely remain uncertain and volatile," he said. Mr. Poullaouec said coming economic data from the U.S. and Europe, plus corporate earnings, could prompt another leg down in financial markets. Still, he said he and his team had bought some global stocks and even some junk bonds from American energy producers.

One important data point will be Friday's U.S. employment report for March. However, that is unlikely to show the depth of the crash because the data will reflect the month's first weeks. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect it to show U.S. employers shed 56,000 jobs from payrolls.

The White House projected the U.S. could face 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, as President Trump warned Americans on Tuesday to brace for an unprecedented crisis in the days ahead.

"In the U.S., we're at the beginning of a downturn," said Steven Englander, global head of G-10 foreign-exchange research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank. "We're likely to see more unemployment, and the early bottom could come in May, but that is very speculative. For that to happen, we need a lot of good luck and serious implementation of economic and health-care policy."

Mr. Englander said stimulus packages were positive for the economy, and would help American employees get through the next two months but that there might be a need for "trillions more." On Tuesday, President Trump called for a new infrastructure-focused spending bill worth $2 trillion.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that it would launch a temporary lending facility that for the first time would allow foreign central banks to convert their holdings of Treasury securities into dollars, its new bid to alleviate strains in global markets.

In Hong Kong, shares in HSBC Holdings PLC tumbled more than 9% to their lowest since 2009, while stock in rival Standard Chartered PLC also fell. The two lenders, which also have U.K. listings, were among four banks that said on Tuesday they would cancel unpaid 2019 dividends at the Bank of England's request.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.6% on Tuesday, taking its year-to-date losses to 20%, the biggest quarterly decline since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8%. It slid 23% over the quarter, its worst showing since 1987.

Write to Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.84% 21917.16 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
HANG SENG 1.59% 23503.16 Real-time Quote.-16.63%
NASDAQ 100 -0.96% 7813.498914 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.95% 7700.09798 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
NIKKEI 225 -4.50% 18065.41 Real-time Quote.-18.04%
S&P 500 -1.60% 2584.59 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
S&P/ASX 200 3.58% 5258.6 Real-time Quote.-27.55%
SENSEX 30 3.62% 29468.49 Real-time Quote.-31.06%
