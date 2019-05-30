Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Projected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2025 - New Study by iData Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:09am EDT

According to the latest suite of reports by iData Research, the United States gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopic device market was valued at over $2.9 billion in 2018, and is expected to exceed $3.7 billion by 2025. The total market value includes, GI endoscopes, capsule endoscopy, virtual colonoscopy software, stenting and dilation devices, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) devices, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) devices, hemostasis devices, enteral feeding devices, anti-reflux device and retrieval devices.

The U.S. gastrointestinal device market is being driven by aging demographics and the growing prevalence of GI-related conditions, combined with the increased adoption of colorectal cancer screening programs. Particular areas of innovation include ERCP and EUS procedures, which both use specialized devices and are forecasted to continue exhibiting growth over the forecast period.

Get A Free Sample Analysis from the U.S. Market Report Suite for Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices

The largest segment in this market is the GI endoscope market, which accounted for over 25% of the total market value in 2018. Although there is a general downward trend in prices across most GI endoscopes, it will be offset with an increased market value of colonoscopes, where users are transitioning to new premium-priced products.

The fastest-growing device segment is the anti-reflux device market, which is the only market exhibiting double-digit growth rates year-over-year. This market is being driven by increased awareness surrounding the efficacy of anti-reflux devices and improved reimbursement across the hospital and outpatient settings. In January 2018, CMS reimbursement was improved by 93% for transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF) procedures performed in outpatient settings. In addition, as more literature pertaining to these procedures becomes available, the number of insurers providing coverage will increase, thus driving unit sales further.

“The main driver behind the advancement in endoscopic technologies is a natural preference for less and, ideally, non-invasive methods of treatment. This market steadily increases its reach into therapeutic fields addressing conditions that previously were only treatable through more invasive methods and now are treated ‘through-the-scope,’” explains Jeffrey Wong, Analyst Director at iData Research.

Boston Scientific is the leading competitor in the U.S. gastrointestinal device market, and its AXIOS™ lumen-apposing stent is expected to continue to experience strong growth. Olympus is the second-leading competitor, largely driven by its dominant position in the endoscope market segment.

For Further Market Information

More insights like this can be found in a new series of reports published by iData Research entitled the US Market Report Suite for Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices – MedSuite.

Email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aBP : President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey talks future projects in Azerbaijan
AQ
09:21aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Cohen & Steers Capital Management - Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property plc
PR
09:21aGlobal Cyclopentane Market 2019-2023| Technological Advances in Refrigeration Systems to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
09:20aHARRIS CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aRA MEDICAL : DABRA Laser System Results Presented at 2019 NCVH Annual Conference
PU
09:19aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
09:19aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
PU
09:19aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - ONESAVINGS BANK PLC
PU
09:19aACCENTURE : Entrepreneur and Futurist will.i.am and Accenture's Omar Abbosh Co-Host Podcast Series About Continuous Business Re-invention
PU
09:19aReebonz Announces Launch of “Sell Back Guarantee” in Thailand and Expands Service to Jewelry Category
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
4CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..
5PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's FY profit jumps on waste recycling push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About