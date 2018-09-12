Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Gold Corp. : Partial Withdrawal of Proposals for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 02:01am CEST

ELKO, Nev., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company") announced today that it resolved to withdraw a part of the agenda "PROPOSAL NO.2 - Approve an amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as amended, to implement a reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of not less than 1 for 2 and not more than 1 for 10, within the discretion of the Board of Directors, at any time prior to September 13, 2019" and PROPOSAL NO.3 – "Approve the issuance of securities in one or more non-public offerings where the maximum discount at which securities will be offered will be equivalent to a discount of 30% below market price of our common stock in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(d)" to partially revise the agenda to be submitted to the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held September 13, 2018 (the "Meeting").

U.S. Gold Corp.

The September 13, 2018 meeting will commence at the previously scheduled time and location in order for management to provide shareholders with an opportunity to vote on each of the other Proposals, however, the Company is withdrawing the portion of its prior proxy statement related to Proposal No. 2 and Proposal No. 3 and will no longer solicit votes for Proposal No. 2 and Proposal No. 3, nor call that proposal for action by shareholders.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded U.S.-focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. Copper King is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone is an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada, identified and consolidated by Dave Mathewson. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: changes in the price of gold and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. We make no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate, and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1-800-557-4550
ir@usgoldcorp.gold
www.usgoldcorp.gold

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-partial-withdrawal-of-proposals-for-the-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300710789.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:37aVISA : Appoints Marianne Mwaniki as Senior Vice President of Social Impact
AQ
02:37aDMD DIGITAL HEALTH CONNECTIONS : ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend DMD Digital Health Connections Group Inc. Shareholders Vote for the Plan of Arrangement
AQ
02:37aMACQUARIE : enters into binding agreements to deliver a new, vibrant public transport precinct in Martin Place
PU
02:36aIn Tesla's shadow, China's NIO prices IPO at low end of target
RE
02:35aTOYOTA MOTOR : Lexus Digital Outer Mirror Debuts on the New ES This October
AQ
02:35aFYOLO TECHNOLOGY : St. Thomas Aquinas remains atop Broward high school football top 10 after Week 3
AQ
02:32aHILLS : boosts security business with new appointme...
PU
02:32aBOC HONG KONG : Results of Tender Offer by Bank Of China (Hong Kong) Limited
PU
02:32aNOTICE BY BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED : Determination of Tender Consideration and Results of Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2020
PU
02:30aMORGAN STANLEY : rates CCL as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.