U S Gold : FORM 10-Q

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
[X] QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended January 31, 2019
OR
[ ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from
to
Commission file number: 1-08266
U.S. GOLD CORP.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
|
Nevada
|
22-1831409
|
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
|
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
|
1910 E. Idaho Street, Suite 102-Box 604, Elko, NV
|
89801
|
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
|
(Zip Code)
(800) 557-4550
(Registrant's Telephone Number, including Area Code)
(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the past 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. [X] Yes [ ] No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Website, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). [X] Yes [ ] No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act (Check One)"
Large accelerated filer [ ] Accelerated filer [ ] Non-accelerated filer [X] Smaller reporting company [X] Emerging growth Company [ ]
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). [ ] Yes [X] No
Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the registrant's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date. Common Stock ($0.001 par value): As of March 18, 2019, there were 19,310,009 shares outstanding.
U.S. GOLD CORP.
FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of January 31, 2019 and April 30, 2018 (Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months ended January 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)
3 3 4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Nine Months ended January 31, 2019 (Unaudited)
5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months ended January 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
6
7
Item 2.Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of OperationsItem 3.Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
22
31
Item 4.Controls and Procedures
31
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.Legal Proceedings
32
Item 1A.Risk Factors
32
Item 2.Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and use of ProceedsItem 3.Defaults Upon Senior Securities
32
32
Item 4.Mine Safety Disclosures
32
Item 5.Other Information
32
Item 6.Exhibits Signature Page
32
33
2
PART I: FINANCIAL INFORMATIONITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.
U.S. GOLD CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
January 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
ASSETS
Cash
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
Total Current Assets
3,193,548$212,8803,406,428
$
NON - CURRENT ASSETS:
Property, net
Reclamation bond deposit Mineral rights
Deferred income taxes
Total Non - Current Assets
April 30, 2018
7,646,279632,0388,278,317
-92,9284,176,952438,145
4,601,1824,708,025
Total Assets
$
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
Accounts payable - related party Accrued liabilities
Total Current Liabilities
$
LONG- TERM LIABILITIES
Asset retirement obligationTotal Liabilities
Commitments and Contingencies
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized
Convertible Series C Preferred stock ($0.001 Par Value; 45,002 Shares Authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2019 and April 30, 2018) Convertible Series E Preferred stock ($0.001 Par Value; 2,500 Shares Authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2019 and April 30, 2018)
Common stock ($0.001 Par Value; 200,000,000 Shares Authorized; 19,125,263 issued and 18,600,763 outstanding as of January 31, 2019 and 17,590,574 issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2018)
Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit
Total Stockholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
8,007,610$12,986,342
164,620$262,652
31,5202,431
46,21920,998
242,359286,081
86,739
329,098
-286,081
-
(18,228,552)
7,678,51212,700,261
$
The accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
-
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|
For the
|
For the
|
For the
|
For the
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
Nine Months
|
Nine Months
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
January 31, 2019
|
January 31, 2018
|
January 31, 2019
|
January 31, 2018
Net revenues
$
Operating expenses:
Compensation and related taxes Exploration costs
Professional fees
General and administrative expenses
Total operating expenses
-$
318,771
737,164
476,604
102,809
1,635,348
-$
224,109
932,182
463,714
148,243
1,768,248
-$
-1,545,9671,875,367
2,503,2772,236,461
1,644,6071,990,401
423,3096,117,160
544,6006,646,829
Operating loss from continuing operations
(1,635,348)
(1,768,248)
(6,117,160)(6,646,829)
Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
Provision for income taxes
(1,635,348)
(438,145)
(1,768,248)
(6,117,160)(6,646,829)
-
(438,145)
-
Loss from continuing operations
Discontinued operations:
Gain (loss) from discontinued operationsGain (loss) from sale of discontinued operations
Total loss from discontinued operations
(2,073,493)
-(1,768,248)
(6,555,305)(6,646,829)
3,428-(5,925,640)
(7,538)
(4,110)
-
94,485
-(5,831,155)Net loss
$
Loss per common share, basic and diluted
Loss from continuing operations
Discontinuing:
Operations Gain
Total discontinuing operations Net loss per share
$$$$$
(2,073,493)$
(0.11)$
(0.11)$
(1,772,358)$
(6,555,305)$(12,477,984)
(0.12)$
(0.36)$(0.55)
0.00$0.00$ 0.00$(0.12)$
-$(0.49)
-$ 0.01
-$(0.48)
(0.36)$(1.03)Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
18,757,263
14,400,023
18,173,054
12,152,505
The accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
4
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2019
Preferred Stock-
Series C $0.001 Par ValuePreferred Stock-
Series E $0.001 Par ValueSharesAmountSharesAmountBalance, April 30, 2018
Issuance of common stock for cash, net of issuance costs
Issuance of common stock for salaries
Issuance of common stock for exploration expenses
Issuance of common stock for services
Issuance of common stock for accrued services
Issuance of options for services
|
-
|
235,071
|
-
|
91,268
|
-
|
199,159
|
|
|
235
|
178,637
|
-
|
178,872
|
91
|
99,909
|
-
|
100,000
|
199
|
183,027
|
-
|
183,226
|
-1,000,000
|
1,000
|
852,232
|
-
|
853,232
|
9
|
12,491
|
-
|
12,500
|
-
|
205,726
|
-
|
205,726
|
-
-
Balance, January 31, 2019
Common Stock $0.001 Par Value
Additional
Paid-in Capital
AccumulatedTotal Stockholders'
SharesAmount
Deficit
Equity
-17,590,574$ 17,591$30,911,222$(18,228,552)$ 12,700,261
--
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-$
--$
-19,125,263$ 19,125$32,443,244$(24,783,857)$
The accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
5