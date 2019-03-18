U S Gold : FORM 10-Q

UNITED STATES

PART I: FINANCIAL INFORMATIONITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

U.S. GOLD CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

January 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

CURRENT ASSETS:

ASSETS

Cash

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Total Current Assets

3,193,548$212,8803,406,428

$

NON - CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, net

Reclamation bond deposit Mineral rights

Deferred income taxes

Total Non - Current Assets

77,283346,9474,176,952-

April 30, 2018

7,646,279632,0388,278,317

-92,9284,176,952438,145

4,601,1824,708,025

Total Assets

$

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

Accounts payable - related party Accrued liabilities

Total Current Liabilities

$

LONG- TERM LIABILITIES

Asset retirement obligationTotal Liabilities

Commitments and Contingencies

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized

Convertible Series C Preferred stock ($0.001 Par Value; 45,002 Shares Authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2019 and April 30, 2018) Convertible Series E Preferred stock ($0.001 Par Value; 2,500 Shares Authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2019 and April 30, 2018)

Common stock ($0.001 Par Value; 200,000,000 Shares Authorized; 19,125,263 issued and 18,600,763 outstanding as of January 31, 2019 and 17,590,574 issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2018)

Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit

Total Stockholders' Equity

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

8,007,610$12,986,342

164,620$262,652

31,5202,431

46,21920,998

242,359286,081

86,739

329,098

-286,081

-

(24,783,857)

(18,228,552)

7,678,51212,700,261

$

8,007,610$12,986,342

The accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

-

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the For the For the For the Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended January 31, 2019 January 31, 2018 January 31, 2019 January 31, 2018

Net revenues

$

Operating expenses:

Compensation and related taxes Exploration costs

Professional fees

General and administrative expenses

Total operating expenses

-$

318,771

737,164

476,604

102,809

1,635,348

-$

224,109

932,182

463,714

148,243

1,768,248

-$

-1,545,9671,875,367

2,503,2772,236,461

1,644,6071,990,401

423,3096,117,160

544,6006,646,829

Operating loss from continuing operations

(1,635,348)

(1,768,248)

(6,117,160)(6,646,829)

Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

Provision for income taxes

(1,635,348)

(438,145)

(1,768,248)

(6,117,160)(6,646,829)

-

(438,145)

-

Loss from continuing operations

Discontinued operations:

Gain (loss) from discontinued operationsGain (loss) from sale of discontinued operations

--

Total loss from discontinued operations

(2,073,493)

-(1,768,248)

(6,555,305)(6,646,829)

3,428-(5,925,640)

(7,538)

(4,110)

-

94,485

-(5,831,155)Net loss

$

Loss per common share, basic and diluted

Loss from continuing operations

Discontinuing:

Operations Gain

Total discontinuing operations Net loss per share

$$$$$

(2,073,493)$

(0.11)$

-$

-$

-$

(0.11)$

(1,772,358)$

(6,555,305)$(12,477,984)

(0.12)$

(0.36)$(0.55)

0.00$0.00$ 0.00$(0.12)$

-$(0.49)

-$ 0.01

-$(0.48)

(0.36)$(1.03)Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

18,757,263

14,400,023

18,173,054

12,152,505



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2019

Preferred Stock-

Series C $0.001 Par ValuePreferred Stock-

Series E $0.001 Par ValueSharesAmountSharesAmountBalance, April 30, 2018

-$

Issuance of common stock for cash, net of issuance costs

-

Issuance of common stock for salaries

Issuance of common stock for exploration expenses

Issuance of common stock for services

Issuance of common stock for accrued services

Issuance of options for services

-

- 235,071 - 91,268 - 199,159 235 178,637 - 178,872 91 99,909 - 100,000 199 183,027 - 183,226 -1,000,000 1,000 852,232 - 853,232 9 12,491 - 12,500 - 205,726 - 205,726 - -

Balance, January 31, 2019

--$

Common Stock $0.001 Par Value

Additional

Paid-in Capital

AccumulatedTotal Stockholders'

SharesAmount

Deficit

Equity

-17,590,574$ 17,591$30,911,222$(18,228,552)$ 12,700,261

--

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-9,191

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-(6,555,305)(6,555,305)

-$

--$

-19,125,263$ 19,125$32,443,244$(24,783,857)$



5