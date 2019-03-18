Log in
U S Gold : Fact Sheet

03/18/2019

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)is a U.S. focused gold exploration and development company advancing high potential projects in Nevada and Wyoming. The company is advancing the Copper King project towards production in Wyoming and has consolidated an entire district onNevada'sproductive Cortez Trend. U.S. Gold Corp. has assembled a team of renowned explorers and prolific company builders and remains well financed with a tight share structure.

COPPER KING

Potential near-term production, WY*

  • Advanced Exploration and Development property

  • Mining friendly location in the Silver Crown Mining District of southeast Wyoming

  • Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) prepared by Mine Development Associates shows the following resource:

    • 926,000 Measured and Indicated oz Au and 223mm lbs Cu

    • 174,000 Inferred oz Au, 62.5mm lbs Cu

    • Pre-tax $178.5 million Net Present Value (NPV) at $1,275/oz Au and$2.80/lb Cu

  • Copper King remains open in multiple directions for resource expansion

SHARES OUTSTANDING

(as of March 18, 2019)

19.3M

CASH

(as of January 31, 2019)

$3.2M

KEYSTONE

An entire district on the Cortez Trend, NV

  • District-scale opportunity, 20 sq. miles, withmultiple and major gold deposit discoverycharacteristics

  • Located on the prolific Cortez Gold Trend, oneof the world's mostproductive mineral trends

    • 10 miles south of Barrick's Cortez Hills

      Mine Complex

  • Never previously consolidated nor systematically explored by model-driven, modern-day exploration techniques

  • Projects identified and consolidated by renowned Nevada exploration geologist Dave Mathewson - former Head of NevadaExploration at Newmont Mining

MARKET CAP.

(as of March 4, 2019)

$18M

NPV

(as of December, 2017

PEA)

$178.5M

* The estimates contained in the paragraph above are not recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. See"Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources" on the next page. Amounts shown reflect the estimated in situ resource and do not include adjustments for metal recoveries.

TERMS OF USE AND DISCLAIMER- This presentation is being provided for the sole purpose of providing the recipients with background information about U.S. Gold Corp.("U.S.Gold"). U.S. Gold Corp. has made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information contained in this presentation is accurate as of the date hereof, however, there may be inadvertent or unintentional errors. No representation, warranty or guarantee, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of information contained in this presentation, including the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects, results or statements in relation to future matters contained in this presentation.FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS-Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities and other laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as"plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "potential" "intends", "aims", "anticipates", "will", "projects",or"believes"or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, results or conditions"may", "could", "would", "might"or"will"be taken, occur or be achieved. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control.

KEYSTONE: BUILDING THE NEXT DISTRICT ON THE CORTEZ TREND

  • The Cortez Trend is one of theworld'smost productive trends - producing ~ 1M oz of gold per year

  • The trend hosts numerous world class deposits;Barrick'sPipeline (~21M oz gold), Cortez Hills (~15M oz gold) and Goldrush (~10M oz gold)

  • Significant discoveries still being made on the Cortez Trend, e.g.Barrick'sFourmile Project.

  • The NNW-trending Sr .706 line likely represents a major crustal suture favorable for development of gold-bearing hydrothermal systems and deposits

  • Keystone exhibits many similarities toBarrick'sdeposits to the north - host rock, stratigraphy, intrusive-centered dome.

COPPER KING: COMPELLING ECONOMICS, LOW CAPEX, POTENTIAL NEAR-TERM PRODUCTION

THE TEAMT:HE TEAM

DIRECTORS

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Edward Karr Dave Mathewson David Rector Ted Sharp Ken ColemanPresident & CEO VP Exploration COO, Secretary CFO

Project Geologist

TECHNICAL ADVISORY TEAM

Tom Chapin Jim Wright Joe Laravie Brion TheriaultSnr. Consulting Geologist Geophysical Advisor Digital Mapping Specialist Contract Geologist

John N. Braca

Chairman

Edward M. Karr

Director

Timothy M. Janke

Director

James Dale Davidson

Director

Andrew Kaplan

Director

SUMMARY OF COPPER KING PRE-TAX

ECONOMIC RESULTS*

Base Case

Gold price (US$/ounce)

$1,275

Copper Price (US$/lb)

$2.80

Net Cash Flow

$296.8 million

Net Present Value (5.0% Discount rate)

Internal Rate of Return

CAPEX

Payback

17 year projected mine life

$178.5 million

33.10%

$113.66 million

2.5 years

~40,700 Au oz / year;

10,700,000 Cu lbs/yr

WHY U.S. GOLD CORP.?

  • World-class portfolio in mining friendly jurisdictions.

  • Unique combination - significant blue sky exploration & potential near-term production

  • Team of renowned explorers, proven company builders & serial entrepreneurs

  • Tight share structure with a large audience-NASDAQ listed

  • Company remains well financed ($3.2M-January 31, 2019)

U.S. Gold Corp.

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

Suite 102, Box 604

1910 Idaho St, Elko, NV 89801

www.usgoldcorp.gold: USAU+1 800 557 4550

*Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources:We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as "measured," "indicated," or "inferred" mineral resources, which are defined in Canadian Institute of Metallurgy guidelines, the guidelines widely followed to comply with Canadian National Instrument 43101‐‐Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43101"). We advise U.S. investors that these terms are not recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The estimation of measured and indicated resources involves greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than the estimation of proven and probable reserves under theSEC'sdisclosure rules. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that measured or indicated mineral resources will be converted into reserves. Inferred mineral resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally viable. Under Canadian rules, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility studies, prefeasibility studies or other economic studies, except in prescribed cases, such as in a preliminary economic assessment under certain circumstances. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Disclaimer

U.S. Gold Corp. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 16:14:09 UTC
