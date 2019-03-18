U S Gold : Fact Sheet

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)is a U.S. focused gold exploration and development company advancing high potential projects in Nevada and Wyoming. The company is advancing the Copper King project towards production in Wyoming and has consolidated an entire district onNevada'sproductive Cortez Trend. U.S. Gold Corp. has assembled a team of renowned explorers and prolific company builders and remains well financed with a tight share structure.

COPPER KING Potential near-term production, WY*

Advanced Exploration and Development property

Mining friendly location in the Silver Crown Mining District of southeast Wyoming

Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) prepared by Mine Development Associates shows the following resource: 926,000 Measured and Indicated oz Au and 223mm lbs Cu 174,000 Inferred oz Au, 62.5mm lbs Cu Pre-tax $178.5 million Net Present Value (NPV) at $1,275/oz Au and$2.80/lb Cu

Copper King remains open in multiple directions for resource expansion

SHARES OUTSTANDING

(as of March 18, 2019)

19.3M

CASH (as of January 31, 2019)

$3.2M

KEYSTONE An entire district on the Cortez Trend, NV

District-scale opportunity, 20 sq. miles, withmultiple and major gold deposit discoverycharacteristics

Located on the prolific Cortez Gold Trend, oneof the world's mostproductive mineral trends 10 miles south of Barrick's Cortez Hills Mine Complex

Never previously consolidated nor systematically explored by model-driven, modern-day exploration techniques

Projects identified and consolidated by renowned Nevada exploration geologist Dave Mathewson - former Head of NevadaExploration at Newmont Mining

MARKET CAP. (as of March 4, 2019)

$18M

NPV (as of December, 2017 PEA)

$178.5M

* The estimates contained in the paragraph above are not recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. See"Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources" on the next page. Amounts shown reflect the estimated in situ resource and do not include adjustments for metal recoveries.

KEYSTONE: BUILDING THE NEXT DISTRICT ON THE CORTEZ TREND

The Cortez Trend is one of theworld'smost productive trends - producing ~ 1M oz of gold per year

The trend hosts numerous world class deposits;Barrick'sPipeline (~21M oz gold), Cortez Hills (~15M oz gold) and Goldrush (~10M oz gold)

Significant discoveries still being made on the Cortez Trend, e.g.Barrick'sFourmile Project.

The NNW-trending Sr .706 line likely represents a major crustal suture favorable for development of gold-bearing hydrothermal systems and deposits

Keystone exhibits many similarities toBarrick'sdeposits to the north - host rock, stratigraphy, intrusive-centered dome.

COPPER KING: COMPELLING ECONOMICS, LOW CAPEX, POTENTIAL NEAR-TERM PRODUCTION

THE TEAMT:HE TEAM

DIRECTORS MANAGEMENT TEAM Edward Karr Dave Mathewson David Rector Ted Sharp Ken ColemanPresident & CEO VP Exploration COO, Secretary CFO Project Geologist TECHNICAL ADVISORY TEAM Tom Chapin Jim Wright Joe Laravie Brion TheriaultSnr. Consulting Geologist Geophysical Advisor Digital Mapping Specialist Contract Geologist

John N. Braca Chairman Edward M. Karr Director Timothy M. Janke Director James Dale Davidson Director Andrew Kaplan Director

SUMMARY OF COPPER KING PRE-TAX ECONOMIC RESULTS* Base Case Gold price (US$/ounce) $1,275 Copper Price (US$/lb) $2.80 Net Cash Flow $296.8 million Net Present Value (5.0% Discount rate) Internal Rate of Return CAPEX Payback 17 year projected mine life $178.5 million 33.10% $113.66 million 2.5 years ~40,700 Au oz / year; 10,700,000 Cu lbs/yr

WHY U.S. GOLD CORP.?

World-class portfolio in mining friendly jurisdictions.

Unique combination - significant blue sky exploration & potential near-term production

Team of renowned explorers, proven company builders & serial entrepreneurs

Tight share structure with a large audience-NASDAQ listed

Company remains well financed ($3.2M-January 31, 2019)

