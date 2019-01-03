Log in
U S Gold : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

01/03/2019 | 03:04am CET
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL
Estimated average burden hours per response...
0.5

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Sharp Ted Riley
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
01/01/2019 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
U.S. GOLD CORP. [USAU]
C/O U.S. GOLD CORP., 1910 E. IDAHO STREET, SUITE 102-BOX 604 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
ELKO, NV 89801 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 4) 		2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
(Instr. 4) 		3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5) 		4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. SEC 1473 (7-02)
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 4) 		2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year) 		3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
(Instr. 4) 		4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5) 		6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Sharp Ted Riley
C/O U.S. GOLD CORP.
1910 E. IDAHO STREET, SUITE 102-BOX 604
ELKO, NV 89801 		Chief Financial Officer

Signatures

/s/ Ted Riley Sharp 01/02/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

U.S. Gold Corp. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 02:03:05 UTC
