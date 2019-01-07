Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U S Gold : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 01:49pm EST
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL
Estimated average burden hours per response...
0.5

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Mathewson David C.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
U.S. GOLD CORP. [USAU] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Vice President of Exploration
C/O U.S. GOLD CORPORATION, 1910 E. IDAHO STREET, SUITE 102-BOX 604 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/06/2018
ELKO, NV 89801 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
09/07/2018 		6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 		5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock (1) 09/06/2018 A 10,965 A $ 0 508,114 D
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. SEC 1474 (9-02)

1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5) 		6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year) 		7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5) 		9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4) 		10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Mathewson David C.
C/O U.S. GOLD CORPORATION
1910 E. IDAHO STREET, SUITE 102-BOX 604
ELKO, NV 89801 		Vice President of Exploration

Signatures

/s/ David C. Mathewson 01/06/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares of restricted common stock issued pursuant to the Issuer's Equity Incentive Plan in lieu of cash compensation pursuant to the terms of his employment with U.S. Gold Corp, wherein he receives 75% of his salary in the form of common stock, issued pro rata on a monthly basis.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

U.S. Gold Corp. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 18:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pTransForce Acquires Drive360 Logistics
PR
02:29pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
02:28pQATAR INSURANCE : announces promotion of 3 top officials
AQ
02:28pQSE gains 142 points on foreign funds’ strong buy interests
AQ
02:28pMOTION PI : Golden Globes 2019 celebrates diversity
AQ
02:27pIONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:24pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Adds Leading Industrial Team; Expands Into San Fernando Valley
PU
02:24pKELLOGG : Sets Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call / Webcast
PU
02:24pAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 07 January 2019 Air Products to Build Second Liquid Hydrogen Production Facility in California View News Release →
PU
02:24pWHIRLPOOL : Seamless Cooking From Start to Finish with Latest in Yummly Advancements
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
3Oil rises more than 2 percent; lifted by OPEC cuts, steadying stock market
4APPLE : APPLE : Investors everywhere are better off chasing ‘anti-bubbles”
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, General Electric, UBS, Apple...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.