U.S. Government 10-Year Note Yields Climb to Seven-Year High

U.S. government bond prices fell Friday after the Labor Department said the economy continued to add jobs and the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since the Vietnam War.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year yield rose to 3.227%, the highest closing level since May 2011, up from 3.196% Thursday. The 30-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.396%, its highest since July 2014. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Yields rose after the Labor Department said Friday that unemployment fell in September to 3.7%, the lowest since 1969, and that employers added 134,000 positions to payrolls. While the jobs added last month were fewer than the 180,000 consensus forecast, investors attributed the decline in hiring to widespread flooding in North and South Carolina caused by Hurricane Florence.

Investors said that strong data about the service sector Wednesday and the decline in the unemployment rate could be a signal employers are having difficulty in filling positions. The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday said its nonmanufacturing index rose to 61.6 in September, the highest reading on record going back to 2008. A reading above 50 indicates activity is expanding across service and other industries, while a number below 50 signals contraction.

"Rates are going to go higher -- there's no two ways about it," said Thomas di Galoma, managing director and head of Treasury trading at Seaport Global Holdings.

In addition to the strong economy, investors said there is no shortage of developments that are coming together to depress demand for the safety of government bonds. U.S. government bond yields have been rising gradually since late August, following the decision by Turkey's central bank to raise interest rates, quelling growing concerns that instability in that economy could cause trouble for European banks that have made loans there.

Investors also point to the strength of the U.S. dollar relative to the euro and the Japanese yen, which has pushed up the cost to hedge currency risk for overseas investors who might otherwise want to buy Treasury debt at the highest yields since 2011. In addition, demand for longer-term Treasury debt may have declined after the mid-September expiration of a tax benefit which encouraged corporations to invest in their pension funds. Pension investors tend to buy safe, long-term debt to match the maturities to future liabilities.

Wages rose at a 2.8% pace in September from the previous year, following a 2.9% year-over-year increase the month before. Wages haven't increased at better than a 3% rate from a year earlier since the recession ended in 2009.

While yields have risen, the market's mechanism for measuring future inflation expectations has remained stable at about 2.1 percentage points for the next 10 years. The gauge, known as the 10-year break-even rate, is calculated from the difference of the yields on benchmark U.S. government 10-year notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

The expiration in mid-September of a tax benefit for companies that invested in the pension funds may be contributing to the in U.S. government 10- and 30-year debt yields, said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed income at NatAlliance Securities. The 30-year bond's yield could climb close to 4% by year-end, he said.

