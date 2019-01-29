U.S. Government Bond Prices Climb on Weaker Economic Data

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond prices climbed Tuesday as traders reacted to weaker-than-expected economic data and declines in technology stocks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.712%, compared with 2.744% Monday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, declined after new data showed home-price growth continued to slow in November, the latest evidence of a slumping housing market.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city index grew 4.7% from a year earlier -- down from 5.0% the previous month and below the 4.8% forecast by economist surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Yields also slipped after The Conference Board said its index of U.S. consumer confidence fell to 120.2 in January from 126.6 in December. Economists surveyed by the Journal had expected a 124.0 reading.

Soft economic data typically bolsters Treasurys because slow economic growth usually constrains inflation, which threatens bonds by eroding the purchasing power of their fixed payments. Treasurys also benefited from a drop in technology shares that caused investors to shift money to safer assets.

Tuesday's move lower in yields came one day before the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. While the Fed isn't expected to change the level of short-term interest rates, investors will be looking for signals about the path of rates and changes in the central bank's bond portfolio.

Following a Journal report on Friday, many investors are expecting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to confirm the central bank is nearing the end of its campaign to shrink its holdings of Treasurys, said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank AG's private-wealth-management unit.

Though Fed officials have technical reasons for maintaining a large balance sheet, related to how they control interest rates, some investors could be disappointed if Mr. Powell doesn't meet expectations since many see a large portfolio of Treasurys as an economic stimulant.

That could lead to short-term losses for stocks and gains for Treasurys, Mr. Pollack said.

