U.S. Government-Bond Prices Edge Higher After Recent Declines

01/10/2019 | 12:33pm EST

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond prices ticked higher Thursday following four sessions of declines, as weak Chinese inflation helped bolster demand for safer assets.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 2.717%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.728% Wednesday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, declined overnight along with global stocks after new data showed consumer and producer prices decelerated sharply in China last month, providing the latest evidence of a deepening slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Consumer prices rose 1.9% from a year earlier, their slowest pace in six months, while prices charged by producers increased just 0.9% -- the lowest rate in two years.

Soft economic data out of China has been one of several factors supporting Treasurys in recent months, contributing to bets that a slowing global economy is likely to limit U.S. inflation and constrain the Federal Reserve's ability to raise interest rates.

"Weak economic data out of China and weak inflation data out of China is bullish for global bonds," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co.

In recent days, a certain amount of gloom has lifted from financial markets, helping lift Treasury yields from recent lows. Several Federal Reserve officials have reassured investors that they won't raise rates in a manner that would threaten the economic expansion. Meanwhile, U.S. economic data has largely been solid, and there have been tentative signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

Debt investors have also needed to contend this week with Treasury note-and-bond auctions, which often depress the prices of existing debt.

The Treasury on Thursday is expected to sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds, following sales of three-year notes on Tuesday and 10-year notes on Wednesday.

