Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government-Bond Prices Extend Declines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bonds pulled back sharply Monday, extending recent price declines that have reflected hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and some encouraging economic data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 1.632%, compared with 1.552% Friday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, crept higher overnight. They then took another leg up following a Reuters report that Germany was considering ways to bolster its economy by boosting public spending and circumventing rules governing how much it can increase its national debt.

A few days of pressure on Treasurys has now put some distance between the 10-year yield and its all-time low of 1.366% set in July 2016.

The yield, which investors and economists closely monitor as a barometer of economic sentiment, tumbled in August as investors bought safer assets amid escalating trade tensions and slowing growth overseas.

However, news last week that Chinese and American officials will resume trade talks helped arrest the slide in yields. Investors were also encouraged by a report showing strength in the U.S. services sector, as well as data within Friday's jobs report showing a larger-than-expected increase in average hourly earnings.

"Manufacturing has been particularly weak, but the consumer has been pretty strong," said Larry Milstein, head of U.S. Treasury and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co.

A flood of new bonds entering the market has also pulled some demand away from existing Treasurys. Last week, companies including Apple Inc., Walt Disney Co. and Deere & Co. were among a number of corporate borrowers that rushed to take advantage of low interest rates.

A healthy amount of corporate-bond sales is expected again this week. The Treasury Department is also poised to auction $78 billion of notes and bonds, ranging from three-year to 30-year maturities.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41pGlobal stocks little changed, pound hits six-week high
RE
04:41pWall Street ends flat amid rate hopes, tech declines
RE
04:33pIndustrials Up on Hopes for Trade Negotiations -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:31pMaterials Down After Weak Chinese Import Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:23pEnergy up With Oil as New Saudi Oil Official Pledges Production Caps to Remain -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:23pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Investors Look Past Weak China Data, Focus On Potential Stimulus
DJ
04:20pU.S. Government-Bond Prices Extend Declines
DJ
04:17pGlobal stocks little changed, pound hits six-week high
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:13pStocks little changed, pound hits 6-week high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD : Air France-KLM knocked by Aigle Azur rescue bid
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Unending Oil Theft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group