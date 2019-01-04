U.S. Government Bond Prices Fall After Strong Labor Report, Supportive Powell Comments

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices fell Friday after strong Labor Department employment data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasizing the central bank's willingness to be flexible in setting interest rates.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which moves with expectations for Fed policy, had its biggest one-day jump in almost four years, climbing to 2.488% compared with 2.391% Thursday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note increased to 2.661% from 2.557%.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, climbed after the Labor Department said the economy added 312,000 in December -- nearly twice the 176,000 predicted by economists in a Wall Street Journal survey and the most since February. Wage growth of 3.2% for the year also beat expectations.

Yields extended their advance after Mr. Powell's comments Friday helped ease concerns among some investors that the Fed could raise rates more than warranted by the pace of growth -- which is expected to decelerate in 2019 -- or inflation, which has remained muted. Some investors and analysts have said that overly aggressive rate increases could contribute to the end of the long-running economic expansion.

"You had a very strong payroll number and a very reassuring Fed Chairman, " said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest-rate strategist at TD Securities.

As concerns about a slowdown receded, investors pulled back on bets that the Fed will lower interest rates by the end of the year. Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of Fed interest-rate policy, showed investors place the probability that rates end 2019 lower at 27% late Friday, down from 49% Thursday, according to CME Group data.

Fed officials already expect the expansion to moderate this year as it faces slower growth abroad, waning fiscal stimulus and the lagged effects of the Fed's recent moves to drain reservoirs of monetary stimulus. In the two weeks since officials last met, stocks have dropped, yields on corporate debt have widened relative to government bonds and other measures of financial conditions have tightened considerably.

Mr. Powell's comments suggest that the Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates this year, and that the next change in policy may be a rate cut in 2020, said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities.

