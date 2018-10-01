U.S. Government Bond Prices Fall As Nafta Agreement Boosts Optimism

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices fell Monday as the renewal of the North American Free Trade Agreement eased investor concerns about the durability of the economic expansion.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury yield rose to 3.069%, according to Tradeweb, from 3.055% Friday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Some investors said the agreement removed a source of uncertainty about the environment for global trade and reduced the need for the safe haven of bonds. Investors have spent much of the year fretting that rifts between the U.S. and its major trading partners could expand, threatening to slow the U.S. expansion.

Analysts said the revised Nafta agreement augurs well for economic growth in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. That stands in contrast with the lack of progress between the U.S. and China, where each nation has slapped substantial tariffs on each other's exports, raising prices on many goods.

The pending agreement will allow Canada to join an accord reached in late August between the U.S. and Mexico. It also diminishes the prospects for President Trump to follow through on his threats either to kill Nafta outright or to break the trilateral pact into separate pieces. Mr. Trump said the pact was "a great deal" in a message on Twitter early Monday.

"Anytime you can take things off the list rather than add them, you should react positively," said Jim Vogel, head of interest-rate strategy at FTN Financial.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com