U.S. Government-Bond Prices Fall as 10-Year Yield Tests 3%

09/14/2018 | 10:28pm CEST

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond prices fell Friday, briefly pushing the yield on the 10-year note above 3% for the first time since early August, as investors' appetite for Treasurys was once again tested by forecasts for higher interest rates and continued strength in the U.S. economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note briefly reached as high as 3.001% early in the U.S. trading session. It settled at 2.992%, compared with 2.964% Thursday.

Yields, which rise as bond prices fall, have climbed in recent weeks, as factors constraining their rise, including concerns about trade tensions and emerging-market economies, have receded. At the same time, forces pushing them higher, such as solid U.S. economic data, have remained in place.

The 10-year yield's move to 3% will bring increased scrutiny to the bond market, with investors watching to see whether the yield can break through a level that has previously acted as a ceiling this year.

The 10-year Treasury yield is of great importance to the global economy, serving as benchmark for a range of interest rates used by consumers, businesses and governments.

The yield has moved above 3% on a few occasions this year, only to quickly fall back down again, ensuring that the credit environment for consumers and businesses remains relatively favorable, even as the Federal Reserve has steadily raised short-term interest rates.

Friday's rise in yields reflects the "near-term pressure that we have seen on Treasurys," stemming in part from higher inflation and increased supply of Treasury debt, said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone and McCarthy Research Associates.

Treasury yields got their biggest boost in recent weeks from a surprisingly large increase in average hourly earnings in last Friday's jobs report. While the report didn't do much to lift inflation expectations, it did make investors more confident that the Fed will continue its current pace of monetary tightening, which would translate to two more rate increases by the end of the year.

Investors sold Treasurys Friday despite a lackluster report on retail sales.

Sales at retail stores and restaurants rose 0.1% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $509 billion in August, the Commerce Department said Friday. That was well below the 0.4% increase economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected.

Still, revised data showed retail sales rose 0.7% in July, up from an initially reported 0.5% increase.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

