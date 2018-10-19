U.S. Government Bond Prices Fall as Investors See Fed as More Hawkish

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices fell Friday as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve is becoming more hawkish.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose to 3.188%, according to Tradeweb, from 3.175% Thursday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Yields rose Friday as investors assessed recent comments from Fed officials that suggest the central bank could raise interest rates above the so-called neutral level, where rates neither promote nor restrict growth.

Since policy makers picked up the pace of interest-rate increases at the end of 2016, many investors have expected that officials would stop their tightening campaign at the neutral level.

Many investors have thought of this neutral rate as being around 3%. Officials last month raised the Fed funds rate for a third time this year to a range between 2% to 2.25%. Policy makers forecast one more rate increase this year, as well as three more for 2019--which would take them beyond 3%. Speculation that officials will raise rates above the neutral level is starting to build, analysts said.

"That's what people should start to think," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies Financial Group LP. "That's what they're trying to prepare us for."

Yields extended their increase Friday after the European Union's budget chief said talks with Italy about its budget and desire to increase its fiscal deficit could be resolved. Italy coalition government, led by two antiestablishment parties, has wanted to stimulate growth by increasing deficit spending.

Successful discussions between Italian and European Union leaders, who would like to see Italy contain its debts, would set a more positive tone for risk-taking in financial markets, said Daniel Mulholland, head of Treasury trading at Credit Agricole.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com