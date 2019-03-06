U.S. Government-Bond Prices Follow European Debt Higher

By Akane Otani

U.S. government-bond prices rose Wednesday, following a rally in eurozone debt as traders bet on the European Central Bank deploying further stimulus to perk up the economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.692%, compared with 2.722% Tuesday.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, briefly bounced after data from the ADP Research Institute and Moody's Analytics showed the U.S. private sector added jobs at a solid clip in February.

Businesses added 183,000 jobs that month, slightly fewer than the 185,000 that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had been expecting. Still, the report gave investors a largely upbeat read on the labor market ahead of Friday's broader nonfarm-payrolls report.

Yields on German and Italian government debt then slid after a Bloomberg report suggested the ECB was likely to cut its growth forecasts enough to warrant kicking off a new round of ultracheap long-term loans for banks.

Ahead of the ECB's Thursday meeting, a number of analysts have been speculating whether the central bank would signal plans to issue more targeted long-term refinancing options (TLTROs) to bolster the ailing European economy.

BNP Paribas analysts said the ECB is unlikely to offer details on new TLTROs before April or June. Still, they believe the bank would probably cut forecasts "markedly" and effectively put efforts to normalize monetary policy on hold -- something that is likely to support bond prices across the region.

The ECB would be far from the first major central bank to suggest a "wait-and-see" approach to monetary policy this year.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key interest rate steady, saying it would "take time to gauge the persistence of below-potential growth and the implications for the inflation outlook." That followed a pivot in January by the Federal Reserve, which suggested it would pause its rate-increase campaign for the time being.

The moves have helped keep U.S. Treasury yields off of the highs they hit last year, even as data have largely shown the domestic economy on solid footing.

The Fed's beige-book report Wednesday showed 10 of the central bank's 12 regional districts reported economic output expanding at a "slight-to-moderate" pace in recent weeks.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com