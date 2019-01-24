U.S. Government Bond Prices Rise Amid New China Trade Concerns

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices rose Thursday after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that the U.S. and China remain far from a trade agreement.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 2.714%, compared with 2.755% Wednesday.

Yields, which decline when bond prices rise, fell after Mr. Ross said in an interview broadcast on CNBC that the two countries were "miles and miles from getting a resolution." The parties still have to work out questions about enforcement mechanisms and other complicated details, he said.

The assessment is at odds with the more optimistic one that has been offered periodically by President Trump, said Thomas Simons, a money-market economist at Jefferies Financial Group. "It's not particularly encouraging," he said.

The comments overshadowed a Labor Department report that showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since 1969, even as claims filed by federal employees rose sharply during the third week of the partial government shutdown.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., declined by 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 in the week ended Jan. 19, the Labor Department said Thursday. This marks the lowest level for claims since November 1969, when applications clocked in at 197,000. It also undershoots economists' expectations for 218,000 new claims last week.

