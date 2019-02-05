Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government Bond Prices Rise Following Report on Services Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 04:42pm EST

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond prices rose Tuesday as new data showed a slowdown in services-sector growth.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.702%, compared with 2.724% Monday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, initially climbed in the overnight session before falling at the start of U.S. trading.

While yields were already slipping, they took another step lower after the Institute for Supply Management said its nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 56.7 in January from 58.0 in December. An index of new orders dropped to 57.7 from 62.7 the previous month, while export orders fell to 50.5 from 59.5 -- just above the 50 reading that indicates expansion.

Overall, the report was "a bit disappointing," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Soft economic data generally supports Treasurys because slower growth depresses inflation, which hurts government bonds by eroding the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

Still, Mr. Goldberg noted that there "aren't any strong drivers at the moment" pushing yields in one direction or the other.

In recent days, investors have become somewhat less worried about the U.S. economic outlook and therefore less inclined to bet that the Fed will lower interest rates this year. At the same time, they still don't expect the central bank will raise rates.

Swings in stock prices had helped dictate trading in Treasurys for large stretches of January, but there has been less buying of Treasurys in recent sessions when stocks go up. The message the Fed sent last week that it was possibly done with its yearslong campaign to raise rates provided investors with at least a temporary rationale to buy both stocks and Treasurys, rather than favor one or the other depending on their appetite for riskier assets, analysts said.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pTSX rises 0.64 percent
RE
04:50pApple retail chief Angela Ahrendts departs
RE
04:47pU.S. House Democrats want Apple to answer questions on FaceTime flaw
RE
04:47pDisney profit beats, driven by theme parks, ABC network
RE
04:46pFed to Include High Unemployment in 2019 Stress Test Scenario
DJ
04:43pFed gives U.S. banks more stress test information, unveils 2019 scenarios
RE
04:43pSnap user number beats Wall Street estimate, shares jump
RE
04:42pU.S. Government Bond Prices Rise Following Report on Services Sector
DJ
04:37pCanadian regulators may review terms of mortgage stress test
RE
04:35pShares hit two-month high, dollar firms as Trump speech nears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany and GSK Announce Global Alliance to Jointly Develop and Commercialize ..
5ALFA LAVAL : ALFA LAVAL : hit by weaker than expected demand for ship fuel cleaners

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.