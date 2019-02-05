U.S. Government Bond Prices Rise Following Report on Services Sector

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond prices rose Tuesday as new data showed a slowdown in services-sector growth.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.702%, compared with 2.724% Monday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, initially climbed in the overnight session before falling at the start of U.S. trading.

While yields were already slipping, they took another step lower after the Institute for Supply Management said its nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 56.7 in January from 58.0 in December. An index of new orders dropped to 57.7 from 62.7 the previous month, while export orders fell to 50.5 from 59.5 -- just above the 50 reading that indicates expansion.

Overall, the report was "a bit disappointing," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Soft economic data generally supports Treasurys because slower growth depresses inflation, which hurts government bonds by eroding the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

Still, Mr. Goldberg noted that there "aren't any strong drivers at the moment" pushing yields in one direction or the other.

In recent days, investors have become somewhat less worried about the U.S. economic outlook and therefore less inclined to bet that the Fed will lower interest rates this year. At the same time, they still don't expect the central bank will raise rates.

Swings in stock prices had helped dictate trading in Treasurys for large stretches of January, but there has been less buying of Treasurys in recent sessions when stocks go up. The message the Fed sent last week that it was possibly done with its yearslong campaign to raise rates provided investors with at least a temporary rationale to buy both stocks and Treasurys, rather than favor one or the other depending on their appetite for riskier assets, analysts said.

