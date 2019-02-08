Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Trade Concerns Grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:35pm EST

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices rose Friday amid increasing investor worries about U.S.-China trade tensions.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note declined to a recent 2.632%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.652% Thursday.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, slipped as signs mounted that U.S. and Chinese negotiators have made little progress. Reports that President Trump is unlikely to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping have diminished investor expectations that the two sides could reach an agreement before the March 1 deadline, at which point U.S. tariffs are set to increase.

Those concerns, along with increasing expectations for slowing global growth, have led investors to seek a haven in U.S. government debt and its fixed returns. In Europe, the economy faces a daunting combination of weaker demand for its exports from China and elsewhere along with mounting political problems such as unresolved Brexit negotiations.

Demand for government debt was persistently strong this week, with yields falling as the Treasury auctioned off a total of $84 billion of three-, 10- and 30-year debt.

"There's a risk-off tone in the marketplace," said Jose Sevilla, who manages bond portfolios at SVB Asset Management. "There's still a lot of uncertainty about trade talks with China. Couple that with global growth concerns" and the appeal of U.S. government debt becomes more apparent, he said.

Those concerns are also contributing to expectations in financial markets that the Federal Reserve will opt not to raise interest rates this year.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the path of Fed policy, showed Friday afternoon that the probability that policy makers will hold interest-rates steady this year is 81% versus a 19% chance that they lower rates, according to CME Group data.

Higher interest rates diminish the allure of fixed-rate investments like bonds.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:55pBRADY CENTER TO PREVENT GUN VIOLENCE : Campaign Calls on Congress to Block Firearms Exports Rule
PU
04:54pConsumer Cos Up on Spending Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:52pCanadian dollar rallies on jobs gain but ends lower for the week
RE
04:51pHealth Care Up on Defensive Demand -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:39pNational Enquirer owner defends reporting on Amazon's Bezos
RE
04:37pS&P, Nasdaq edge higher as earnings offset trade fears
RE
04:35pTrump official slams cartels as U.S. lawmakers push anti-OPEC bill
RE
04:35pU.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Trade Concerns Grow
DJ
04:32pTurbocharged Leverkusen crush Mainz 5-1 to climb to fifth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police raid Wirecard office following FT reports
3DOMETIC GROUP : DOMETIC : REPORT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Sony, L’Oreal, BB&T, Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.