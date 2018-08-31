U.S. Government Bond Prices Rise on Emerging-Market Fears

By Ira Iosebashvili

U.S. government bond prices rose for a third straight day Friday as investors sought safe-haven assets amid resurgent trade worries and turbulence in emerging markets.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.853% from 2.860% Thursday and 2.964% at the end of July to snap a two-month streak of gains. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada concluded with no agreement before the Friday deadline set by the Trump administration, The Wall Street Journal reported. On Thursday, Bloomberg News reported that President Trump wants to impose $200 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods as early as next week.

"While there is surely some lingering optimism that Canada will offer positive news on the trade front, Trump's commitment to move forward with tariffs on an additional $200 [billion] of Chinese goods certainly isn't calming any trade-war jitters," analysts at BMO Capital Markets wrote before the meeting concluded.

Investors have tended to buy U.S. assets when global trade worries rise, betting that the country's economy will suffer less than others if a trade war intensifies. Officials on both sides said the talks would resume again Wednesday, CNBC reported.

Those concerns came on the heels of sharp drops in the currencies of Argentina and Turkey on Thursday. The declines sparked a fresh wave of selling in emerging markets, as investors continued to worry that rising interest rates in the U.S. will hurt countries that have accumulated potentially unmanageable amounts of dollar debt over the past few years.

Price action in the U.S. bond market suggests that investors are becoming increasingly concerned that the weakness in emerging markets isn't idiosyncratic to a few problem countries but more systemic in nature, analysts at TD Securities said in a note to clients.

Data showing continued gradual gains in U.S. consumer prices also powered gains in Treasurys on Thursday.

Investors will be keeping an eye on next week's jobs report for the latest readings on wage growth and inflation, which is a main threat to the value of government bonds because it erodes the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

