U.S. Government Bond Yields Diverge as Fed's Williams Signals Flexibility

The gap between short and long-term U.S. Treasury yields edged wider Friday, as investors unwound some bets on a flatter yield curve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 2.792% from 2.787% Thursday, while the yield on the two-year note dropped to 2.642% from 2.671% a day earlier.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, have fallen across U.S. government bond maturities in recent sessions as investors have grown concerned about the growth outlook for the U.S. economy and skeptical that the Federal Reserve will able to raise interest rates as much as central-bank officials anticipate.

The gap between the two-year and 10-year Treasury yields, a closely watched indicator of investor sentiment, has hovered near an 11-year low this month. That has raised concerns that the two-year yield could soon exceed the 10-year yield, a phenomenon known as an inverted yield curve that has often preceded recessions.

The so-called 2-10 spread narrowed most recently after Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday disappointed some investors by signaling that they anticipate raising short-term interest rates twice next year. That was down from their previous median estimate of three increases, but still more than many investors think the economy can handle.

Still, Friday's move, which largely followed comments from a top Fed official, showed not all investors are so pessimistic.

In a CNBC interview, New York Fed President John Williams said the Fed was right to pencil in two interest-rate increases for next year given the current strength of the economy. But, he added, the central bank was flexible in its thinking and could adjust its plans depending on a range of factors.

A batch of new economic data presented a mixed picture to investors.

On a positive note, an index of consumer sentiment rose to 98.3 in December from 97.5 last month. The pace of economic growth in the third quarter was also revised down slightly, but remained at a still robust 3.4% seasonally and inflation-adjusted annual rate.

At the same time, new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key gauge of business-investment, fell 0.6% last month from October. That marked its third decline in four months.

