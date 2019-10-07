U.S. Government Bond Yields Edge Away From 2019 Lows

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond yields crept higher Monday, edging away from their 2019 lows.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to a recent 1.544%, according to Tradeweb, from 1.515% Friday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, climbed in early trading after European stocks and oil prices gained. Energy is an important indicator of the direction of inflation, which threatens the value of bonds' fixed principal and interest payments.

Treasury yields remained within 0.1 percentage point of their yearly low of 1.456%, dragged lower last week after weaker-than-expected data led investors to raise bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month. Federal-funds futures, which investors use to wager on the direction of central bank policy, show a 75% probability of a rate cut this month, compared with 40% a week ago, according to CME Group data.

Investors could get a new reading about the path of interest-rate policy this week when the Fed releases minutes for its September meeting Wednesday. Last month officials cut interest rates for a second time this year, though two officials voted against the decision.

Some investors are concerned that recent signs of weakness in manufacturing could lead to a further slowdown in job growth and send ripples throughout the economy. Weakness in manufacturing was one major factor weighing on yields last week, after the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index posted its lowest reading in three years.

That was troubling because "if it bleeds into the labor market, it bleeds into consumer sentiment," said Hugh Nickola, head of fixed income at GenTrust, LLC.

While the S&P 500 remains near record highs, recent gains in stocks that tend to perform better in periods of slower growth mark a sign "there is underneath the surface a considerable amount of stress" among investors about the economy, Mr. Nickola said.

The WSJ Dollar Index edged higher Monday, rising less than 0.1% to a recent 91.59 as government bond yields around the world declined relative to Treasurys. The dollar has remained supported by higher bond yields, even as expectations have increased for a Fed rate cut at the central bank's meeting this month.

