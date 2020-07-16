Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government-Bond Yields Fall After Jobs Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 11:09am EDT

By Sebastian Pellejero

U.S. Treasury yields fell Thursday after data showed the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week was higher than economists expected.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.604%, according to Tradeweb, from 0.629% on Wednesday. The 30-year bond yield followed a similar path, to trade at 1.304% from 1.330% Wednesday. Bond yields fall when prices rise.

Yields declined after Labor Department data showed the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits held nearly steady last week at 1.3 million, higher than the 1.25 million figure economists had anticipated. While new jobless claims have eased from their peak in late March, 17.3 million Americans continue to receive unemployment benefits, as companies remain cautious about hiring.

Meanwhile, new data from the Commerce Department Thursday showed U.S. retail sales increased by 7.5% in June, driven by a pickup in sales at motor vehicle dealers, furniture, clothing and electronic stores. Retail spending totaled $524.3 billion last month, up from $487.7 billion in May and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

Ultralow long-term yields indicate investors expect short-term interest rates to remain near zero for an extended period. Analysts said investors continue to buy Treasurys out of fear that the U.S. economy could take a long time to recover. Investors are also confident that the Federal Reserve will continue to support the economy by buying Treasurys and keeping short-term rates low.

Some analysts said investors are more likely to buy Treasurys now that the yield on the 10-year note is trading within a relatively narrow range, after rising to near 1% in early June.

"As the 10-year yield stays firm between 0.6% and 0.7%, investors are less fearful of buying Treasurys," said Jim Vogel, interest-rate strategist at FHN Financial. "Investors are putting money to work on a more disciplined basis now that a lot of their immediate concerns are taken care of."

Investors are becoming increasingly concerned that any further recovery in the U.S. could be stymied by the recent surge in coronavirus infections. New cases in the U.S. rose by more than 66,000 on Wednesday, as hospitals in Texas, California and other states continue to accommodate an increase of new patients.

While last month's bounceback in consumer spending was encouraging, the data is "offset by the disturbing resurgence in infections across the South and West, which threatens to send nervous shoppers back to their homes in coming months amid still-high joblessness," said BMO Capital Markets analysts in a note.

Write to Sebastian Pellejero at sebastian.pellejero@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aFERC FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION : Modernizes PURPA Rules to Ensure Compliance, Reflect Today's Markets
PU
11:30aOil steadies as OPEC+ deal to raise output faces rising economic activity
RE
11:21aCENTERPOINT ENERGY : encourages customers to utilize payment arrangements, bill assistance during COVID-19
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:12aNY Fed's Williams says low take-up of emergency lending facilities a sign of success
RE
11:11aThermo Fisher's sweetened Qiagen bid fails to win over key investor
RE
11:11aCrunch the numbers for dual-purpose crop success
PU
11:11aGRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : Meet Georgia, Crop Protection Manager – West
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTICA SYSTEMS AG : INTICA SYSTEMS AG: First virtual Annual General Meeting successfully held - Business in Q2..
2INNERWORKINGS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
3AMEREN : AMEREN CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Aug. 7, 2020
4EURO SUN MINING INC. : EURO SUN MINING : Invited to Participate in Sprott Natural Resource Symposium July 22-2..
5Codex DNA Releases New Synthetic SARS-CoV-2 Genome for COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapeutic Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group