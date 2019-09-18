Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government-Bond Yields Fall Ahead of Fed Decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bonds strengthened Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's afternoon interest-rate decision, pushing yields lower for the third straight session.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.754%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.805% Tuesday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, have drifted lower this week after rising sharply earlier in the month.

While there have been no major economic developments, analyst say geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have helped increase demand for safer assets such as Treasurys. Supply pressures have also eased, with sales of corporate and government bonds declining following a rush of issuance in previous weeks.

The flood of new bonds entering "the market over the previous two weeks had started to weigh on the market," said Daniel Mulholland, head of U.S. Treasury trading at Crédit Agricole. "Then of course you have new events like the Saudi oil attack that have seemingly brought in some flight to quality buyers."

Wrapping up their two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, Fed officials are widely expected to cut their short-term benchmark interest rate by a one quarter of a percentage point to a range between 1.75% and 2%.

Because that cut has been anticipated for weeks, it could, on its own, have little impact on the bond market. Traders though will be paying close attention to signals that officials send about the future path of rates.

Any sign that the central bank is hesitant to cut rates again this year would likely push bond yields higher, particularly on short- and medium-term bonds, according to investors and analysts.

Wednesday's trading came amid continued volatility in short-term financing markets. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York injected cash into money markets for the second consecutive day, aiming to bring down overnight lending rates that have spiked in recent days.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40pFed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Rates; What -2-
DJ
12:40pFed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Rates; What to Watch at Fed Meeting; Mortgage Rates Decline
DJ
12:32pAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : Joins Tariff Reform Coalition
PU
12:28pU.S. Housing Starts Rose Significantly in August --Update
DJ
12:27pECB should take climate change into account - Villeroy
RE
12:22pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Technology Advisory Committee to Meet on October 3
PU
12:22pMINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES OF GUYANA : Press Release – Ministry of Natural Resources updates on action on dragga at Parabara Village
PU
12:22pCEPR CENTER FOR ECONOMIC AND POLICY RESEARCH : Historically Slow Productivity Growth Since 2005 Hampers Wages, Profits
PU
12:21pGerman carbon pricing plan may cost DAX companies billions
RE
12:21pTouchBistro Raises $119 Million in Funding Round Led by Omers
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group