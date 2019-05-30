U.S. Government Bond Yields Push Lower

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond prices ticked higher Thursday, extending their monthlong rally after overcoming some selling pressure early in the session.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.227%, setting a 20-month low for the third consecutive session, compared with 2.238% Wednesday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, initially edged up as stocks climbed in Europe and opened higher in early U.S. trading. But they began to slip in the late morning and fell more sharply before the 3 p.m. close, as riskier assets such as oil and stocks also lost ground.

Stocks and bond yields have been falling this month due largely to increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China and a run of downbeat economic data out of Europe and the U.S., all of which have increased fears that developed-market economies may be headed for a rough patch.

Investors often buy Treasurys during times of political and economic uncertainty because they offer a regular stream of income with essentially no risk of nonpayment.

Further increasing concerns, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has fallen below the yield on the three-month Treasury bill, a so-called yield-curve inversion that has often occurred ahead of recessions.

Recent yield declines have also coincided with a sharp drop in market-based inflation expectations. The 10-year break-even rate -- a measure of annual inflation expectations over the next decade derived from the extra yield investors demand to hold 10-year Treasury notes over 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities -- finished Thursday at 1.76%, according to Tradeweb, down from 1.96% at the end of April.

Muted inflation typically bolsters bonds by helping to preserve the purchasing power of their fixed coupon payments.

Despite the market's rally extending further than many had expected, some analysts are skeptical that yields are poised for a significant rebound.

While some technical factors may point to a reversal, it is difficult "to see any significant alleviation of fundamental concerns of rising trade tensions, slipping global growth expectations, lower inflation expectations, etc. anytime soon," analysts at NatWest Markets wrote in a note to clients.

